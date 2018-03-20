One Reason Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Filed for Divorce Is He's a Cheapskate: Report

Marrying into the wealthy Trump family isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, according to a new report from Page Six.

The outlet, which on Thursday broke the news of Donald Trump Jr.‘s split from wife Vanessa, now reports that she filed for divorce “because he’s cheap.”

Friends of the former model say President Donald Trump’s eldest son treats his wife a like a “second-class citizen” and offers her little spending money.

“He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner,” one friend tells Page Six.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump

“Don Jr. was never generous with money,” adds a second source. “Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs.”

Vanessa’s spokesperson denied the claims to Page Six.

The couple — who share five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — “have tremendous respect for each other and always have,” the spokesperson said. “The notion that she has had to rely on her family for assistance is absolutely false and utterly ridiculous.”

A source who sometimes socializes with Vanessa and Trump Jr. tells PEOPLE that the couple had been living “separate lives” for a while. “Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started, they weren’t good and their marriage was strained,” the PEOPLE source says.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump with two of their children, Donald John III and Kai Madison

Page Six also reported Monday that Trump Jr. had an affair with former Danity Kane singer and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day while he was serving as an adviser for Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

The outlet cited anonymous sources who said that Trump Jr., 40, and O’Day, 34, a former singer in the girl group Danity Kane, had rendezvous in multiple cities during their alleged affair and wrote each other love letters.

The sources also said that Trump Jr. told his wife he planned to leave her for O’Day and that Vanessa was “devastated” by the news.

One source said the alleged affair marked the beginning of the end for Trump Jr.’s marriage and said Vanessa planned to leave her husband then.

O’Day’s manager, Steven Grossman, told PEOPLE that she is not commenting at this time. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.