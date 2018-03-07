The David Dennison Who Shares Donald Trump’s Alias Is Really Confused: 'Who Came Up with My Name?'

David Dennison loves playing jokes and making people laugh. But on Tuesday, he found himself in the unusual position of being the brunt of many wisecracks when porn star (and alleged former Donald Trump mistress) Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump — and revealed the former reality star went by the pseudonym “David Dennison.”

“Yesterday I started getting a deluge of people telling me on Facebook, in texts, some coming from people I haven’t spoken to in years that I am the alias for Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels,” says Dennison, a 58-year-old importer of automotive accessories from Mendham, New Jersey.

“I would love to know who came up with my name,” Dennison says. “If you are going to use an alias, isn’t John Doe or Fred Smith better than David Dennison?”

Daniels filed the civil suit against Trump claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed shortly before the presidential election to allegedly keep quiet about their affair is invalid.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday and publicly shared by her attorney on Twitter, Daniels states she and Trump had multiple sexual encounters, including at a July 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and “well into the year 2007.”

She accused Trump of not signing the NDA and thus “rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reveals in the suit that Trump used the pseudonym “David Dennison” or “DD” in the agreement, according to court documents.

“Mr. Trump did not sign,” Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Wednesday on Today. “We believe that that was so that he could later claim deniability, and therefore, from a legal perspective, we believe she’s free to talk.”

Says the real David Dennison: “One of my friends said he wishes I’d sign the contract already. I told him if she splits the $130,000 I would consider it.”

Another friend posted on Dennison’s wall: “Jeesh, and you think you know a guy.”

Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen signed the NDA and has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

“I happen to have a friend named Michael Cohen who is an insurance broker from Livingston [New Jersey],” says Dennison. “Is there any connection there?”

While Dennison has never crossed paths with Trump’s lawyer Cohen, he did see Trump about two or three years ago while playing a round at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

“I walked into the clubhouse and he was sitting at the dining room at a corner table, surrounded by a lot of people and talking loudly,” says Dennison.

“And when we were down on the driving range he came onto the range and he was the king, holding court, being loud and obnoxious. I still would love to know how he came up with my name.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has used a code name.

He allegedly gave interviews in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s while posing as a spokesman named John Miller or John Barron.

The Washington Post released a recording of a 1991 interview between former PEOPLE reporter Sue Carswell and Trump’s “publicist,” a man named John Miller, who sounds a lot like Trump and whom the Post claims was just really Trump in disguise. Trump has denied it was him on the phone.

Dennison’s wife, Cheryl, thinks the use of her husband’s name was both shocking and funny.

“And,” she says, “I wasn’t worried that my husband was sleeping with Stormy.”