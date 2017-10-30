Read the Indictment of Paul Manafort in the Russia Investigation

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that include conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to launder money. The indictment marks the first charges that have been filed in a special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller into whether members of the Trump team colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Both Manafort and Gates surrendered to authorities at the FBI on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The indictment, which was filed on Friday, was unsealed Monday.

“In order to hide Ukraine payments from United States authorities, from approximately 2006 through at least 2016, Manafort and Gates laundered the money through scores of United States and foreign corporations, partnerships, and bank accounts,” the indictment states, accusing Manafort of using “his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income.” A spokesperson for Manafort did not immediately comment to the AP.

Read the indictment here: