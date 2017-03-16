Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most-viewed anchor, likely saw a ratings spike with the exclusive release of President Donald Trump‘s 2005 tax returns.

And while the revelation and boost in ratings is a gift in itself, Maddow, 43, was surprised with a gift from longtime partner Susan Mikula.

“I got home last night and Susan bought me new sneakers,” Maddow shared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show as she proudly showed off her new Stan Smith Adidas kicks.

“She went out, when she found out that I got the scoop, and she bought me sneakers,” she continued. “I don’t know where she got them in our neighborhood at seven o’clock at night. She said ‘These are your you got the president’s tax returns sneakers.’ This is now a bounty for whoever gets the rest of them, I will now give you these shoes.“

Maddow and Mikula met in 1999, when Maddow, who then worked odd jobs, was hired to do yard work on Mikula’s property in the Berkshires.

On Tuesday, Maddow teased on Twitter that she would expose the new information nearly an hour and a half before The Rachel Maddow Show aired. She later clarified that she was in possession of the commander-in-chief’s 2005 federal income tax return — which the Wall Street Journal had already reported on one year ago.

By the time The Rachel Maddow Show aired, reaction was mixed. Many liberals were disappointed that Maddow only had two pages of the billionaire businessman’s taxes from 2005 – and no bombshell. Conservatives – including the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. – crowed that the documents showed Trump paid $38 million on $150 million in revenue, seemingly refuting claims that he dodged taxes.

“It’s a national security concern,” Maddow told host Jimmy Fallon of Trump’s refusal to release his tax rates. “Show us the tax returns, so we can stop freaking out about them.”

Until Trump does so, Maddow will continue to hunt for them. “Honestly it feels like a big responsibility,” she said. “I want to be trustworthy to my audience … I take it seriously, we’re going to get this thing figured out piece by piece by piece.”