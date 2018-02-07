Quincy Jones Claims He 'Used to Date' Ivanka Trump 12 Years Ago and the Internet Has Questions

In a twist that no one saw coming, Quincy Jones has claimed in a new interview that he once dated Ivanka Trump.

After calling his former acquaintance Donald Trump a “megalomaniac, narcissistic” and “crazy motherf—er” in a sit-down with Vulture, the legendary music producer added as an aside, “I used to date Ivanka, you know.”

Vulture’s David Marchese spoke for all of us when he asked: “Wait, really?”

Jones went on to claim that he and Ivanka dated 12 years ago, after she asked Tommy Hilfiger to set up a dinner for them. Jones is now 84 and Ivanka is 36. Twelve years ago, they would have been 72 and 24, respectively.

Jones recalls telling Hilfiger at the time, “No problem. She’s a fine motherf—er.”

“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life,” Jones continued. “Wrong father, though.”

Ivanka’s team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

But folks on Twitter had questions. Lots of questions.

Some tweeters questioned whether Ivanka was already dating husband Jared Kushner 12 years ago, in 2006. But Business Insider reported that the couple met in 2007 at a networking lunch arranged by Trump’s longtime business partner, who thought they could do deals together. Trump called their union “the best deal we ever made!”