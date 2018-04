See Donald and Melania Trump's Most Awkward PDA Attempts, Including a Lot of Hand-Holding Fails

It was the “like” heard ’round the world when Melania’s personal Twitter account hit the heart button last May on a tweet from writer Andy Ostroy that read: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.” Making the “like” even more newsworthy is the fact that Melania had only ever “liked” one other tweet — one of her own. Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told PEOPLE “The First Lady wasn’t aware of any of this until I brought it to her attention. It isn’t her primary account and we have since changed the passwords.” As such, the “like” was quickly deleted, but not before Twitter users had it trending.