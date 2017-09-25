Protestors in Wheelchairs Dragged from Obamacare Repeal Hearing While Chanting: ‘No Cuts to Medicaid, Save Our Liberty!’

Protestors in wheelchairs were dragged by police out of a GOP Obamacare repeal hearing on Monday, according to footage shared by Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller and others.

Demonstrators chanted “No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty” as they interrupted the Monday afternoon Senate Finance Committee hearing where Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy were due to defend their namesake health care bill.

In one video Fuller posted on Twitter, a demonstrator in a wheelchair can be heard screaming the same protest chant as a police officer wheeled her backwards out of the room.

The hearing was suspended while the demonstrators were removed, NPR reported.

Another video posted on Twitter by journalist Matt Laslo showed Capitol Police officers removing a protestor from his wheelchair and carrying him out of the room as he and the other protestors continued chanting.

#VIDEO: Capitol Police pull a protestor out of his wheelchair at #GrahamCasiddy hearing pic.twitter.com/Uj2VW64Ria — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) September 25, 2017

Chairman Hatch is trying to gavel in. I don't see how this hearing ever starts. Activists are passionate and determined pic.twitter.com/mBEdIWoCOB — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) September 25, 2017

Chants of "shame" in a very crowded hallway as Graham enters hearing room pic.twitter.com/rITd2PQK2M — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) September 25, 2017

Earlier, NBC Capitol Hill reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell tweeted out a video of protestors chanting “Shame! Shame!” as Graham entered the hearing room.

Orrin Hatch gavels back in and tells the crowd that, if you can't remain quiet, "then get the heck out." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2017

Bill Cassidy is literally yawning as protestors are carried away. pic.twitter.com/TqINKjrLx6 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2017

I've been covering health care activism from day one and this is a sight that is still hard to make sense of pic.twitter.com/gFaR6V0yHv — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) September 25, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch, who was interrupted by the protestors as he was trying to gavel in the hearing, reportedly told the crowd that, if you can’t remain quiet, “then get the heck out.”

Fuller also posted a video of Sen. Cassidy “literally yawning” as protestors were carried out of the room.

Many Twitter users expressed horror and disgust over how the protestors were treated.

The richest country of the world and their citizens have to beg for the basic medical service!! How we can tell others what to do? — Nelly (@Nelly70Marin) September 25, 2017

THINK of the effort it took for them to get there.

THINK of how fearful and insecure they're feeling.

THINK about their right to protest! — I'm Sorry Aunt Lydia (@TinaMcGugan) September 25, 2017

Man, this makes me upset! These people are literally fighting for their lives! — Joel Pulliam (@joel_pulliam) September 25, 2017

They’re fighting for our lives too – we’re all one accident or illness away from disability — Illinois Girl (@azrev) September 25, 2017

