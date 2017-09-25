Protestors in Wheelchairs Dragged from Obamacare Repeal Hearing While Chanting: ‘No Cuts to Medicaid, Save Our Liberty!’

Protestors in wheelchairs were dragged by police out of a GOP Obamacare repeal hearing on Monday, according to footage shared by Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller and others.
Demonstrators chanted “No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty” as they interrupted the Monday afternoon Senate Finance Committee hearing where Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy were due to defend their namesake health care bill.
In one video Fuller posted on Twitter, a demonstrator in a wheelchair can be heard screaming the same protest chant as a police officer wheeled her backwards out of the room.
The hearing was suspended while the demonstrators were removed, NPR reported.
Another video posted on Twitter by journalist Matt Laslo showed Capitol Police officers removing a protestor from his wheelchair and carrying him out of the room as he and the other protestors continued chanting.
Earlier, NBC Capitol Hill reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell tweeted out a video of protestors chanting “Shame! Shame!” as Graham entered the hearing room.
Sen. Orrin Hatch, who was interrupted by the protestors as he was trying to gavel in the hearing, reportedly told the crowd that, if you can’t remain quiet, “then get the heck out.”
Fuller also posted a video of Sen. Cassidy “literally yawning” as protestors were carried out of the room.
Many Twitter users expressed horror and disgust over how the protestors were treated.
After one Twitter user defended the protestors who he said were “literally fighting for their lives,” another user replied: “They’re fighting for our lives too — we’re all one accident or illness away from disability.”