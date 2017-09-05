Protestors Arrested at Trump Tower as President’s Administration Announces End of DACA

Protests erupted across the country on Monday morning as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that President Donald Trump‘s administration would rescind DACA — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that offers work permits to people who entered the country illegally as minors.

Multiple demonstrators — including some undocumented immigrants — were reportedly arrested at Trump Tower as hundreds of local immigrants and advocates descended on the president’s midtown Manhattan residence and business headquarters to protest the repeal of DACA. Some of the protestors had staged a sit-in in the middle of the street and were arrested after they blocked traffic at a busy intersection on 5th Avenue, according to reporters on the scene who posted on social media.

#BREAKING Protestors have sat in the middle of the street of #TrumpTower blocking the intersection of 56th and 5th Ave. pic.twitter.com/OeD6xEMUai — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) September 5, 2017

DACA recipients and allies arrested. For sitting down in the middle of the street. Midtown. Trump Tower @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/nqNE7u5Z1F — Erica Byfield (@EricaByfield4NY) September 5, 2017

Scenes RIGHT NOW as undocumented immigrants are getting arrested #SinDACASinMiedo #Somos11Millones pic.twitter.com/iXHzmiTroU — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) September 5, 2017

Two DACAmented OurRev staff were arrested at today's Trump Tower disobedience standing up for millions of families. #SinDACASinMiedo https://t.co/VrIu8IbPGa — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) September 5, 2017

The activist group Movimiento Cosecha helped organize the Trump Tower protest, Patch reported, citing a press release.

“We are angry for all the young undocumented immigrants that haven’t turned 16 yet and are waiting to apply for DACA. We are angry, for all the DACA parents that could lose the job that supported their family. We are angry, for all the plans that DACA recipients had that now seem impossible,” Thais Marques, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement, according to Patch.

“But we are also strong; and no politician — not Trump, not Paxton — can take that away from us. Our strength and resilience have never depended on a work permit,” he added.

Elsewhere in the country, protestors mobilized to voice their disapproval of Trump’s decision. Hundreds of undocumented immigrants and allies gathered in front of the White House in the hours leading up to Sessions’ announcement, chanting, “Shame!” and holding signs that said, “We are America,” “Congress! Don’t wimp out!” and “We want education, down with deportation,” The Washington Post reported.

In Denver, dozens of students walked out of school in protest, TheDenverChannel.com reported.

#Breaking: Students at Denver schools are walking out of classes in protest of #DACA announcement

WATCH: https://t.co/fYKBG4jvCA pic.twitter.com/ErH0Hz86oq — Channel 2 KWGN (@channel2kwgn) September 5, 2017

On Monday, ahead of Sessions’ announcement, protestors assembled in Los Angeles and at Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, where they called on Trump to continue DACA.

The emotional reaction to the president’s anticipated action continued Monday night, with a candlelight vigil outside the Northwest D.C. home of First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior advisers to the president and have indicated in the past that they support extending DACA protections to the 800,000 so-called Dreamers living and working in the United States.

Organizers of the vigil said demonstrators came from as far away as Washington state, Texas and Idaho to press Ivanka and Kushner for action. One of the signs held outside their home read: “Jared + Ivanka Please Protect Protect Dreamers. Keep DACA!”

After Tuesday’s announcement, support for Dreamers — the nearly 800,000 undocumented people who were brought to the United States as young children and have been temporarily excluded from deportation under the DACA program — flooded in from politicians, celebrities, activists and others on social media.

One day after threatening to sue President Trump over his DACA decision, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to “fight to defend our Dreamers.”

We warned you not to threaten our neighbors, @realDonaldTrump. New York City will fight to defend our Dreamers. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 5, 2017

To the Dreamers of New York City:

We stand with you. We will fight for you.

In solidarity, New York City pic.twitter.com/fhOYD3no7x — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 5, 2017

Furious and heartbroken to see the U.S. abandon #DACA, which made our country stronger and more prosperous. To the Dreamers: I'm so sorry. — John Green (@johngreen) September 5, 2017

Dreamers, you are children of God and welcome in the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you. #DACA pic.twitter.com/mJykf9jeMI — US Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) September 5, 2017

Brought by parents, these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known. Cruel. Not America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2017

Trump hasn't given $1 of Art of Deal royalties to charity. I give 100% of mine. All my donations for now will go to endangered immigrants. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 5, 2017

America is strongest when we come together and reject xenophobia. Congress must permanently protect Dreamers and reject Trump's bigotry. https://t.co/zn0Mk1rd11 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 5, 2017

McCain: Rescinding DACA "is an unacceptable reversal of the promises and opportunities that have been conferred to these individuals." pic.twitter.com/rP8WscNvRu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2017

My statement on the Trump administration's announcement on DACA → https://t.co/jtODbY0reL — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) September 5, 2017

Today’s decision to end #DACA is a moral catastrophe that shakes the American Dream to its core 1/ — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) September 5, 2017

Keep fighting the fight for what is right #DACA — TINASHE (@Tinashe) September 5, 2017

To all the courageous high school and college students students across the country. Join us in protest + WALK-OUT. #DACA — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) September 5, 2017

To all #DREAMers: You are welcome in the City of Chicago. This is your home. Come to school and pursue your dreams. #DACA #ChicagoisOne pic.twitter.com/YbnEpxqbuG — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) September 5, 2017

Trump just gave a masterclass in cowardice²: he cancelled #DACA, and then trotted out Sessions because he was too scared to do it himself. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 5, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden also tweeted his support for Dreamers.

“Brought by parents, these children had no choice in coming here. Now they’ll be sent to countries they’ve never known. Cruel. Not America,” he wrote.