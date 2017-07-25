Protesters Loudly Chant ‘Kill the Bill’ and ‘Shame’ as Senate Prepares to Vote on Health Care Bill

Loud chants of “Shame” and “Kill the bill; don’t kill us” could be heard from protesters in the Senate galleries on Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on whether to begin debate on the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare.

The protest erupted after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brought up the motion to proceed on the Senate floor, calling on fellow Republicans to vote to move forward with the debate.

“We can’t let this moment slip by. We’ve talked about this too long,” he said. “People who sent us here expect us to begin this debate. They didn’t send us here to just do the easy stuff. The people who sent us here expect us to begin this debate.”

Protests erupt in the Senate https://t.co/3eyBvZy2So — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) July 25, 2017

According to the Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery, reporters were blocked from the Senate halls and told not to take photos as protesters were being arrested.

Reporters blocked from Senate halls where protesters being arrested, shouting, "Kill the bill!" Being told, "no photos. Delete your photos." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 25, 2017

New York Post Washington Bureau Chief Gabby Morrongiello also said reporters were told not to take photos because, “This is a crime scene.”

Capitol Hill staffer now telling reporters "no photography, no videos" of protestors — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) July 25, 2017

Senate gallery staffer tells reporters to "back up" away from protesters who are being arrested. "This is a crime scene" — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) July 25, 2017

About 10 protesters were handcuffed & removed from hallway outside Senate chamber. We were told it's a "crime scene" & not to take photos — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) July 25, 2017

