A Protester Throws Russian Flags and a GOP Senator Brings Popcorn: All About President Trump’s Fiery Capitol Hill Lunch

After spending the early hours of Tuesday feuding with Republican Sen. Bob Corker on Twitter, President Donald Trump capped off his morning with even more drama as he joined GOP senators for a policy lunch meeting on Capitol Hill.

As he entered the Capitol with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump was greeted by protesters — including one who shouted, “Trump is treason!” and hurled small Russian flags at the president.

According to a White House pool report, the protester was later identified as Ryan Clayton, the leader of the anti-Trump group Americans Take Action. Clayton staged a similar stunt during this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in February, where he fooled unwitting attendees into waving Russian flags bearing Trump’s name.

Clayton, 36, was reportedly arrested for unlawful conduct on Thursday for protesting inside the U.S. Capitol, ABC News’ Dan Linden later reported in a tweet.

Protester ID’d self as Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action got very close to Trump and threw these flags at him pic.twitter.com/hIk1v2qpHS — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 24, 2017

The moment came as many were anticipating theatrics of a different sort — between Trump and Corker.

That apparently included Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who showed up to the luncheon carrying a bag of popcorn.

Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.🍿 pic.twitter.com/gtrZqgDD9e — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 24, 2017

The senator tweeted a photo of himself serving up said popcorn, captioning it, “Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is literally bringing popcorn to the Senate GOP lunch meeting. Same pic.twitter.com/Yr8a2XhACA — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 24, 2017

Though Corker attended the lunch with Trump, the senator told reporters that their ongoing battle didn’t come up, and added that he only talks to Trump through the press.

And for Sen. John McCain, what happened in the lunch stayed in the lunch. The New York Times‘ Sheryl Gay Stolberg tweeted: “Sen. John McCain was uncharacteristically mum on GOP Senate lunch with @POTUS.”

Asked how it went, Stolberg says McCain responded: “Excellent and I’m not going to talk about it.”