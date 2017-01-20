Voices of the Inauguration: Ryan Adam Myers Urges Trump to ‘Please See Me and Please See the Rest of America’

Ryan Adam Myers proudly held a “Dump Trump” sign in Washington, D.C., during Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration on Friday – but the Penn State University student has much more than two words to say.

Myers, 22, tells PEOPLE that he trekked to the nation’s capital from State College, Pennsylvania, to protest the 45th president.

“Just because of the fact that he’s been inaugurated, many, many things now are gonna be changing,” he says. “You have so many appointees to the Cabinet. For example, if you had any interest in education, Betsy [DeVos], the appointee for the Department of Education, is completely — she has no understanding of any of the debates that are currently going on. She has no understanding of growth versus proficiency.”

He continues, “So really trying to raise awareness to the different changes in government that are going to be happening and making sure that other members of the public that are not getting their news from real news sources, or relying a lot on Facebook fake news, are really seeing what’s going on and are staying active and tuned in to the changes that are going on in government.”

Myers says he plans to take what he learns and hears during organized protests in D.C. back to campus, where he’ll be “working to mobilize people against this.”

“Making sure people are staying tuned and active and aware of the changes that have been going on in government,” he says.

Asked to share his message to the new president, Myers said simply, “I see you, please see me and please see the rest of America.”