The Obamas Welcome the Trumps to the White House on Inauguration Morning

In a longstanding inaugural tradition, the Obamas welcomed the Trumps to the White House for tea or coffee on Friday morning, just hours before President-elect Donald Trump is due to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America.

President Barack Obama and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, met the president-elect and his wife, incoming first lady Melania Trump, on the steps leading to the front door of the White House.

The two couples exchanged pleasantries and the president greeted Donald Trump by saying, “How are you? Good to see you. Congratulations.” Melania Trump gave the first lady a gift box from Tiffany & Co. and the two women put their arms around each other as the ingoing and outgoing first couples posed for photos together on the White House steps.

“Get used to a lot of photos,” Obama told the Trumps.

President Obama shakes President-elect Trump's hand as he welcomes him to the White House on #Inauguration Day. https://t.co/2moHOZYdVL pic.twitter.com/3Pr8KFlwUU — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

Tom Barrack, Trump’s longtime friend and the chair of his presidential inaugural committee, previously told reporters that after the couples’ meet-up the Trumps will ride with the Obamas to the Capitol Building for the inauguration, as is also tradition.

“They’ll go to the White House, invited for coffee or tea, they’ll spend half an hour there or so, and then they’ll go together,” he said, according to local news station WTOP.

“That’s a great moment,” he added, also calling the Obamas’ invitation “very gracious.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

It’s tradition for outgoing presidents to welcome their successors to the White House on the morning of Inauguration Day.

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush hosted the Obamas and Bidens for coffee or tea in the Blue Room of the White House ahead of Obama’s first inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009. The visit lasted nearly two hours, with Obama and Bush meeting in the Oval Office in their first “substantive one-on-one session.” It was also Obama’s first visit to the Oval Office, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Laura Bush and Michelle Obama spoke separately in the White House residence and traveled to the Capitol together, while the president and his successor rode in a limousine to the inauguration.