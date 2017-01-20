WATCH: Donald Trump’s Inauguration Is Streaming Live on PEOPLE

Donald Trump, the business mogul turned reality star who defied the odds to win the 2016 election, will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

An estimated 800,00 people are expected to be in or around the Capitol for the swearing in of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Trump, 70, will place his hand on two copies of the Bible — one once owned by President Abraham Lincoln and the other a gift from his mother — to take the oath of office before giving his inauguration speech.

The president-elect told reporters that his inaugural address will take a similar tone to his election night victory speech, and focus on joining the nation.

“They will be talking about uniting America, bringing American together. We are now in the post-politics, post-campaign season and that’s the messaging around this inaugural,” Boris Epshteyn, a spokesman for Trump’s inauguration committee, told CNN. “I’m expecting a great address … that talks to Americans about dreaming big, about making sure that we are a city on a hill one more time.”

Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old classical singer who gained fame on America’s Got Talent in 2010, will sing the National Anthem at the ceremony. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Missouri State University Chorale and the United States Marine Band will be also be performing.