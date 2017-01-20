President Donald Trump Walks Part of Inaugural Parade Route with Wife Melania and Son Barron

President Donald Trump exited the presidential limo to greet the gathered crowds in Washington, D.C., during the inaugural parade on Friday – continuing a modern tradition of past incoming and incumbent presidents.

Leaving the armored limo – which has been dubbed “The Beast” – just before the parade reached his new Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. on Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump began walking down the street with wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron Trump.

The couple held hands and waved to the assembled crowd, with the U.S. Capitol building in the background. After a few minutes, the family got back into the limo as the crowd could be heard chanting U.S.A.

The bleachers along the parade route seemed to allow for plenty of elbow room for ticketed parade-watchers, while standing-room sections along Pennsylvania Ave. included a healthy number of people with anti-Trump signs inter-mingled with Trumps supporters.

As the family approached the presidential viewing stand, they exited once again to wave to the crowd in front of the White House.

Vice President and Second Lady Karen Pence also walked part of the parade route with their daughters, Charlotte and Audrey.

Military bands from all of the armed forces branches played in the route, and police officers on motorcycles followed and lead the motorcade. Hundreds of service members flanked the route as the President passed.