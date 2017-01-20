Donald Trump Vows - with First Pump - to Unite Nation as He's Sworn In as President: 'This Moment Is Your Moment'

Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time as president on Friday after taking the oath of office on the U.S. Capitol steps.

President Trump’s speech focused on returning the “power” to the American people.

“Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country,” he said. “And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

“That all changes starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day, this is your celebration, and this – the United State of America – is your country.”

The president, 70, continued, “What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening now.”

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now. We are one nation and their pain is our pain, their dreams are our dreams and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance I take to all Americans.”

President Trump issued a “new decree,” charging that “from this day forward a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward it’s going to be only America first. America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.”

He assured, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down. America will start winning again – winning like never, ever before.”

“When America is united, America is totally unstoppable,” the president said, adding, “We must think big and dream even bigger. In America we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving.”

He declared, “Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.”

The president promised all Americans, “you will never be ignored again.”

“There should be no fear,” Trump said, adding that America is protected by its military and “most importantly, we are protected by God.”

He ended the speech with his campaign motto, asserting, “we will make America great again,” before fist pumping.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, two senior Trump transition officials told CNN that the president wrote his own address. The 70-year-old also recently shared a photo of himself writing the speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in December.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Inaugural addresses of America’s past have included many now-iconic messages, like former President John F. Kennedy‘s long heralded request of his “fellow Americans”: “ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

Or former President’s Franklin D. Roosevelt’s statement during his first inaugural address, “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

In former President Obama’s 2009 speech, he declared to the gathered crowd, “On this day, we gather because we have chosen hope over fear, unity of purpose over conflict and discord.”

Trump takes office with an historically low popularity rating, as a Washington Post-ABC News poll reported earlier this week. Only 40 percent of Americans polled said they have a favorable impression of the president – making him the least popular incoming commander in chief in 40 years.

In addition to protests scheduled to coincide with Trump’s inaugural weekend in the capital, numerous politicians publicly addressed their plans not to attend the events, citing concerns about Trump’s proposed policies and his polarizing statements during the campaign and presidential transition.

Over 50 members of Congress opted to abstain from the inauguration and related event.