Celebrities React as Donald Trump Is Sworn In As President

As Donald Trump was sworn in as America’s 45th president in Washington, D.C., on Friday, celebrities were quick to issue their take on the inauguration.

Many stars who initially shared their surprise at now-President Trump’s election in November, were back on social media with reactions.

Wrote actress Olivia Wilde, “Stop telling me to ‘get over it’. Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up.”

Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler – who has been outspoken about her disdain for the president – shared a quote from producer Kara Vallow which read, “Once or twice in every generation a line is crossed so egregiously that where you stood on the issue will forever define you.”

Trump’s on-and-off-again relationship with Hollywood has been strained ever since he announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2015. Ahead of the inauguration, the president declared in a tweet, “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tickets to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary — NOTHING.”

Wrote Zoe Saldana, “I’m trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind.”

Pop star Katy Perry declared that she was “sleeping in,” before adding, “then, I’m marching.”

Said Chrissy Teigen, simply, “nope.”

In New York, Shia LaBeouf launched a new art project titled “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,” which encourages people to repeat the phrase into a camera mounted on the wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.

According to the website, the performance piece will be livestreamed around the clock, seven days a week, for the next four years.

Some celebrities had a more positive take on the transition of power.

Trump advocate Scott Baio was in attendance for the inauguration, sharing a photo on Twitter.

After being urged by a user to “take an example from the Obama’s and unite,” Andy Cohen wrote, “I look forward to the new President setting a great example from today on!”

Many stars will pour into Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington.

Pledged participants include America Ferrera – who is serving as a chairwoman – as well as Danielle Brooks, Cher, Handler, Scarlett Johansson and Perry, according to USA Today.