President Donald Trump will have to wait for his date with Queen Elizabeth.

His controversial planned State Visit, which will include dinner at Buckingham Palace, is not happening this year and likely won’t happen until 2018, the BBC reported Tuesday.

The news is the latest blow for Trump’s plans to be feted in the U.K., where he also owns two golf courses. The visit was originally planned for this fall, according to multiple reports.

The invitation was made by Prime Minister Theresa May in January. It was immediately met with a petition saying he should not be afforded the prestige of meeting the Queen, 91.

And events seemed to make a visit more and more difficult to pull off – including a quickly called, and held, general election that saw May’s Conservative government dealt a massive blow, despite being re-elected to power.

Then, last month, it emerged that plans had been put shoved into the “long grass” as a political editor at the BBC said. Trump had caused controversy with his tweets following the London terror attacks in June.

A spokesman at Downing Street, which would be in charge of the plans for the visit, would not confirm the plans. “An invitation has been extended and accepted and details around the planning will be announced in due course,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The news comes as the Queen and her family prepare to host their first State Visit of the year, with the arrival of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Prince Harry is helping with one formal engagement and is expected to join the visitors and guests at Buckingham Palace for the state banquet on Wednesday evening, along with his brother Prince William and Princess Kate.