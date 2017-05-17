No Pity Party After President Trump Bemoans Worst Treatment in History: ‘Think the Murdered Corpses of Lincoln and JFK Would Disagree’

Amid calls from Democrats and some Republicans for an immediate investigation into Donald Trump‘s dealings with Russia and with former FBI Director James Comey, the president grumbled Wednesday that “no politician in history … has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

While delivering a commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, Trump struck a defiant tone against his own critics in the media and told graduates: “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. … I guess that’s why we won. Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in, don’t back down. … And the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face.”

In the wake of the president’s complaining speech, Twitter was predictably unsympathetic, with many critics reminding Trump he led the “birther” movement against former President Barack Obama and others pointing to the assassinations of former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump claims he's been treated unfairly like any other person in politics. Think the murdered corpses of Lincoln and JFK would disagree — Gary (@garyw_1986) May 17, 2017

I hope the ghost of Abraham Lincoln comes to the bedroom tonight and goes OFF. https://t.co/f6gYJaJ4qL — Kate Tuttle (@katekilla) May 17, 2017

Trump: no politician has been treated worse. Wait, did someone accuse Trump of being a foreign born Muslim who assassinated JFK? — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 17, 2017

Trump: No politician in history has been treated worse than me

Us: *remembers Lincoln,Garfield,McKinley & JFK assassinations & birther lie* pic.twitter.com/B9McuHAtWm — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) May 17, 2017

@thewolfcamp @PrincessBravato The big baby birther Trump complains that no president in history has been treated worse than him. Snowflake. — Bright Bart (@Nolarch1) May 17, 2017

No politician has ever been treated worse, says Donald Trump, not even the one Trump called a foreign traitor who founded ISIS. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) May 17, 2017

Donald Trump is on tv whining to the Coast Guard about being treated worse than any President- Yet he forgets he led the birther movement. — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) May 17, 2017

Pres. Trump at U.S. Coast Guard commencement: "No politician in history…has been treated worse or more unfairly." #growup #snowflake pic.twitter.com/rEozA9ISBe — Michelle Weisenberg (@Vodkavaliumd) May 17, 2017

@WalshFreedom Reagan, Lincoln, and Kennedy were shot. But I guess to hold Trump accountable for his lies is far worse. What a snowflake. — Nanoushka (@Nanoushka1) May 17, 2017

Trump says no politician has ever been treated more unfairly. I disagree, after I destroyed Alderaan, the Rebel Alliance was very mean to me — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) May 17, 2017

Trump: "no politician has ever been treated worse or more unfairly" pic.twitter.com/26XM15hHJt — David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 17, 2017

Today, Pres Trump whined to a class of brave Coast Guard grads, "No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly." pic.twitter.com/LJKEZvyMNl — Dana Gould (@danagould) May 17, 2017

Birther-in-Chief crying about how he has been treated unfairly… to people who are going to put their lives on the line to save others. https://t.co/XfazPXjTLw — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) May 17, 2017

Jake Tapper somewhat patiently explaining that there ARE presidents who were treated worse than Trump, including, um, the murdered ones. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 17, 2017

Many tweets referred to comments by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who cited on air the assassinations of Lincoln, Kennedy and former Presidents James A. Garfield and William McKinley.

He also referenced Trump’s prolific claims that Obama was not a U.S. citizen, calling them “not a little racist.”