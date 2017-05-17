No Pity Party After President Trump Bemoans Worst Treatment in History: ‘Think the Murdered Corpses of Lincoln and JFK Would Disagree’

Amid calls from Democrats and some Republicans for an immediate investigation into Donald Trump‘s dealings with Russia and with former FBI Director James Comey, the president grumbled Wednesday that “no politician in history … has been treated worse or more unfairly.”
While delivering a commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, Trump struck a defiant tone against his own critics in the media and told graduates: “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. … I guess that’s why we won. Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in, don’t back down. … And the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face.”
In the wake of the president’s complaining speech, Twitter was predictably unsympathetic, with many critics reminding Trump he led the “birther” movement against former President Barack Obama and others pointing to the assassinations of former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln.
Many tweets referred to comments by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who cited on air the assassinations of Lincoln, Kennedy and former Presidents James A. Garfield and William McKinley.
He also referenced Trump’s prolific claims that Obama was not a U.S. citizen, calling them “not a little racist.”