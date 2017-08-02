Ivanka Is 'Honey' and Jared Is a 'Good Boy': Everything We Learned from Trump's Wall Street Journal Transcript

President Donald Trump sat down in the Oval Office with reporters from The Wall Street Journal last week, but the outlet published only excerpts of the interview.

Despite the Journal‘s attempts to keep the transcript under wraps — with deputy editor-in-chief Matt Murray warning employees against leaking the transcript in a recent conference call — a full transcript of the interview was published by Politico on Tuesday.

The leaked transcript revealed the president referring to daughter Ivanka Trump as “honey,” and her husband, Jared Kushner, as “a good boy.”

Ivanka, an advisor to the president, stopped by the interview to make small talk with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker, who told the first daughter: “It was nice to see you out in Southampton a couple weeks ago,” an apparent reference to a party thrown last month by Washington Post heiress and editor Lally Weymouth. They also chatted about their daughters, both named Arabella.

Trump invited his daughter to stay, saying: “Thanks, Honey. Stay around if you want.”

Trump also called his son-in-law and advisor a “good boy” while thanking Baker for a recent positive editorial about Kushner.

“You did a good job,” Trump said, adding of Kushner: “He’s a good — he’s a good boy.”

Trump also spoke about his controversial address at the Boy Scout Jamboree last month, where he bragged about his election victory, slamming his former opponent Hillary Clinton as well his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and repeatedly decrying the media for what he deemed unfair coverage.

“And I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal.

But the Boy Scouts of America told TIME it was unaware of any call from national leadership placed to the White House.

“The Chief Scout Executive’s message to the Scouting community speaks for itself,” the organization said, referring to a July 27 statement from Michael Surbaugh, the Chief Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America, who apologized to anyone in the scouting community who could have been offended or alarmed by the political rhetoric in the speech.

“For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program,” Surbaugh wrote.

Despite this, the president denied there was a mixed reaction to the speech.

“I’d be the first to admit mixed. I’m a guy that will tell you mixed. There was no mix there,” he told the Journal. “That was a standing ovation from the time I walked out to the time I left, and for five minutes after I had already gone. There was no mix.”

Trump also said that he was “very happy” with Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired last week just 10 days into his job as White House communications director.

“I think Anthony is going to do amazing,” Trump said during the interview.