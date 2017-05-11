President Trump Tweets Rosie O’Donnell About Comey Firing: ‘We Finally Agree on Something’

President Trump rekindled his connection with Rosie O’Donnell on Thursday afternoon, tweeting at his longtime foe over his Monday firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Responding to a December 2016 tweet in which O’Donnell called for Comey’s firing, Trump tweeted: “We finally agree on something Rosie.”

At the time, O’Donnell was replying to a tweet from CNN’s Brian Fallon, who argued that unsealed court filings proved that Comey’s election-eve letter to Congress regarding the Hillary Clinton email investigation was “utterly unjustified.”

The president’s tweet comes amid allegations that he fired Comey because of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Trump was criticized during his presidential campaign for his past comments about women, including one calling O’Donnell a “fat pig.”

Their years-long feud came to a head during a presidential debate last year in which Trump declared that O’Donnell “deserved” all the “very tough things” he’s said about her.