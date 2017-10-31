Trump Tweets That Terror Attack in N.Y.C. Was Done by ‘Very Sick and Deranged Person’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the terror incident in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday in which eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person,” Trump tweeted. “Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

According to a pool report, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president has been briefed on the incident by Chief of Staff John Kelly and will be continually updated as more details are known.

First Lady Melania Trump, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other politicians also tweeted out thoughts and prayers after the incident in which a truck rammed into a school bus and then ran into people on a bike path.

According to the NYPD, one person is in custody and no suspects are outstanding. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack by the FBI, according to N.Y.C. authorities.

“My heart breaks for #NYC today,” Melania Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation.”

Sanders also tweeted about the incident, writing: “My thoughts are with the victims of today’s horrific attack in Manhattan and their loved ones.”

Other politicians, including New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, also tweeted their prayers for victims and thanks for first responders.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference, “There is no evidence at this point to suggest a wider plot, or a wider scheme. This was the action of one individual who meant to cause harm and pain and terror, and likely death.”

Cuomo added, “There is no evidence of an additional threat or an ongoing threat.”