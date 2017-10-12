President Trump Slammed for Saying He Can’t Help Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico ‘Forever’

President Donald Trump faced immediate backlash after he criticized hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and warned the U.S. territory that federal aid workers cannot stay there “forever.”

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Trump quoted conservative television journalist Sharyl Attkisson as he blamed the island for a financial crisis “largely of their own making” and infrastructure that was a “disaster” before Hurricane Maria struck on Sept. 20.

“We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” the president said.

He also accused Puerto Rico officials of a “total lack of accountability” in their response to Hurricane Maria, which has killed at least 45 people and left about 85 percent of Puerto Rico residents still without electricity.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

The comments sparked overwhelming outrage on Twitter, where critics called the president “racist,” “inhumane” and a “heartless monster.”

No one is asking for forever. We are asking to repair the island in the same way we do for any other natural disaster. Stop being inhumane — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 12, 2017

It is frightening that you are willing to spend BILLIONS to build an unnecessary wall but not expedite the relief of PR. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 12, 2017

Trump has no empathy for Puerto Rico because they are brown Americans surrounded by Big Water. Their lives mean nothing to him. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 12, 2017

Right, because that’s exactly what you said about Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, right? No, that only applies to #PuertoRico! #Racist! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 12, 2017

Blame and shame are Trump's two favorite reactions. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) October 12, 2017

The fact that I’m saying that as a citizen of the richest and strongest country in the world disgusts me. And so do you. — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 12, 2017

The 3.4 American citizens in Puerto Rico need our help. Shame on Trump for threatening to abandon them. Unbefitting of a Commander in Chief — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) October 12, 2017

Trump actually tweeted he wants to abandon 3.5mm Americans and leave them to die! When will Congress Act? #impeach https://t.co/Cg9W5NTEY4 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 12, 2017

Trump woke up this morning and decided to attack Puerto Rico while 84% of the country is still without power and 37% is still without water. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 12, 2017

Imagine a president CHOOSING to not rebuild part of our country after natural disasters. Trump just did: Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/F0kgiqtXdQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 12, 2017

Trump threatens to abandon Puerto Rico recovery effort cuz he’s an absolute monster who only cares about himself https://t.co/XNPCeLWI5x — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 12, 2017

The House is poised to approve on Thursday a $36 billion disaster aid package, $16 billion of which would go toward flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help Puerto Rico.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Puerto Rico and its officials who have been pleading for aid in the wake of the hurricane. On Sept. 30, he lashed out at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Twitter, blasting her “poor leadership ability.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda did not mince words when he came to Cruz’s defense, telling Trump on Twitter: “You’re going straight to hell.”

In a new interview with PGI.org this week, Cruz said she doesn’t “give a s–t” about Trump’s attacks on her and added: “This isn’t about me or politics. I’m not going to be the face you see out there just giving you a box of food for the photo op. I’m the face of the person who is going to make sure somebody gets that to you … so like the last scene of Gone With the Wind — ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.’ ”

On Thursday, Cruz criticized the president again in a statement shared to media outlets including CBS and NBC News.

“Tweet away your hate to mask your administration’s mishandling of this humanitarian crisis. While you are amusing yourself throwing paper towels at us, your compatriots and the world are sending love and help our way,” she wrote in a message shared by CBS News correspondent David Begnaud on Twitter.

“Help us,” she implored. “Without robust and consistent help we will die.”