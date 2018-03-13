Stormy Daniels' Friend Confirms President Trump Asked Porn Star to Spank Him with Forbes Magazine

A close friend of porn star Stormy Daniels has gone on record confirming her alleged sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 — including one encounter where she spanked Trump, at his request, with a copy of Forbes magazine that featured his family on the cover.

Keith Munyan, a 56-year-old photographer who is one of four people included in Daniels’ nondisclosure agreement as knowing about the alleged affair, told The Daily Beast he listened in on at least half a dozen of Daniels’ phone calls with Trump.

“He would call all the time. That man can talk about nothing for hours,” Munyan told The Daily Beast over the phone on Monday.

In another call with The Washington Post late Monday, Munyan corroborated a Mother Jones report from January that said Daniels once spanked Trump with a copy of Forbes magazine with the businessman on the cover. Mother Jones noted that a fall 2006 issue of Forbes featured Trump and two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, on the cover.

Munyan also confirmed that Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump began at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006; that he promised her a role on his reality TV series The Apprentice; and that he offered her a condominium in a proposed Trump Tower in Tampa, the Post reported. The White House and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen have denied the allegation of the affair.

Munyan told the Post that Daniels first let him eavesdrop on a Trump call in 2006, after Daniels had told her friend about their meeting in Lake Tahoe.

“She checked her phone and goes, ‘Look who’s calling,’ ” he said. “She thought it was so fun. She wanted to be on The Apprentice. Wouldn’t you?”

“The only thing I ever heard him do is just babble like he always does,” Munyan added. “The conversation I remember the most is about the condominium. . . . I heard her say, ‘I don’t want that. That’s not what I want.’ ”

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

Munyan said he didn’t ask Daniels about the more intimate details of the alleged affair but said it was clear that Trump and Daniels had a sexual relationship.

He added that he hopes Daniels’ upcoming 60 Minutes interview will allow her to set the record straight. Lawyers for the president are reportedly considering legal action to stop CBS’ 60 Minutes from airing the sit-down, according to BuzzFeed News.

“I want it to come out,” Munyan said of the program. “I think people will see her in a different light. It’s time that people understand her side of the story.”