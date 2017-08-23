‘Predisent Trump:’ All the Times Spell Check Failed the White House

He has yet to hit six months in office, but President Donald Trump (who tweeted this morning that MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski is “crazy” and has a “low I.Q.”) and members of his administration have already served up enough glaring typos and misspellings to keep the dictionary busy fact-checking him for a lifetime. (Or at least a four-year term.)

1. His personal lawyer’s “predisential” typo

In a statement following former FBI director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, misspelled the most of obvious of words: president. He instead spelled it “predisent,” in large type, at the very top of the page. He did go on to spell president correctly throughout the rest of the statement.

2. The Department of Education’s W.E.B. Du Bois flub

The Department of Education caught a lot of flack on Twitter for misspelling the name of NAACP co-founder and activist W.E.B. Du Bois — as “DeBois” — while quoting him.

Education must not simply teach work – it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

3. Loose vs. lose

During his presidential campaign, Trump tweeted that Ted Cruz would “loose” to Hillary Clinton in the then-future general election. And as the tweet was not deleted and corrected after the fact, it’s unclear whether Trump ever realized his error.

Ted Cruz is totally unelectable, if he even gets to run (born in Canada). Will loose big to Hillary. Polls show I beat Hillary easily! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2016

4. “Unpresidented”

In December 2016, Trump tweeted: “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act.”

This misspelling of the word unprecedented caused such a stir that The Guardian named “unpresidented” the word of the year. It took Trump (or his staffers) an hour to delete the tweet and correct the spelling.

Merriam-Webster took some time to comment on the matter, too.

5. A post-inauguration fumble

Not exactly starting off on the right spelling foot, Trump tweeted the day after his inauguration: “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States.”

He’d previously misspelled the word honor after a February 2016 debate, when he tweeted: “Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!”

6. The case of the missing “o” on his inaugural poster

On an official poster released to mark his inauguration, the message read: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great,” missing the extra “o” in the second “too.” The poster was later removed from the Library of Congress website.

Get'cher official Trump print from the Library of Congress. Extra "o" in "too" available separately. pic.twitter.com/Q7OTqpCPjN — Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) February 12, 2017

7. The terror attack list that misspelled “attacker”

In February, the White House released a list of 78 terrorist attacks, saying that they were “under-reported.” And in more than one place, the word “attacker” was missing its “C.”

White House released list of 78 terrorist attacks it says were "under-reported." In 27/78, "Attacker" is spelled "attaker." Discuss. pic.twitter.com/Nsck4fSJGe — Prof Dynarski (@dynarski) February 7, 2017

8. Theresa or Teresa?

The United States and the United Kingdom share a “special relationship,” as Trump himself has said. But apparently not so special that his office was able to correctly spell Prime Minister Theresa May’s name.

A release from Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office spelled her name “Teresa” — three times. Making it even more awkward is that “Teresa May” is the name of a former soft-porn actress, who is also British.

9. “Peach” on earth

Ahead of his trip to Israel, another official White House statement said that Trump hoped the visit would “promote the possibility of lasting peach.” Somehow, we doubt he was talking about the country’s fruit crops.

Press statement @WhiteHouse says 1 goals of @POTUS Israel trip is "promote the possibility of lasting peach" pic.twitter.com/HE1l2lThg8 — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) May 22, 2017

10. Covfefe.

No one is quite sure if this one was a misspelling, or simply the invention of a new word. But there’s no denying that in the few weeks since “covfefe” was introduced into the American vernacular, it’s been a topic of conversation. As for the meaning?

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Well, Trump says that’s for us to figure out.

11. The wire “tapp.”

In a still-live tweet, Trump accused former President Barack Obama of “tapp”-ing his phones during the election, with an extra P on the end of the word “tap.”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

On The View, co-host Joy Behar huffed after Trump’s Brezinzski attack, mentioning his “tapp” typo: “He’ speaking about her I.Q. and he didn’t even know Frederick Douglass was dead. And then he doesn’t even know how to spell ‘tap.’ I mean, he is the one who’s not that bright.”

12. He spelled Karen Handel’s name wrong.

During the special election for Georgia’s sixth congressional district, Trump tweeted out a message of support for Republican candidate Karen Handel — except he spelled it “Handle.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Trump wrote: “Karen Handle’s opponent in #GA06 can’t even vote in the district he wants to represent….”

13. “Our nation will heel” — twice.

In a tweet published on Aug. 19, Trump said that the country needed to “heel” its division. The erroneous spelling occurred twice in the tweet.

The very sole of our nation depends on it pic.twitter.com/PDTtZHO827 — Gene Demby (@GeeDee215) August 19, 2017

He deleted the original tweet and reposted within a few minutes.