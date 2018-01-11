President Trump Called El Salvador, Haiti 'S--thole Countries': Report

President Trump described Haiti, El Salvador and parts of Africa as “sh–thole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers in the White House Thursday, the Washington Post reported.

During a discussion on a potential immigration deal, Trump grew frustrated at the suggestion that he restore protections for immigrants from countries who had temporary protected status, which he had revoked.

“Why are we having all these people from sh–hole countries come here?” he said, suggesting the U.S. bring more immigrants from places like Norway, according to the Post.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson reported the White House response, which did not include a denial that Trump made that statement.

NEW: WH response to reported “shithole” countries comment from @POTUS (note: not a denial that he said it.) pic.twitter.com/1QpWqRl0jl — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) January 11, 2018

Earlier this week, the Trump Administration announced it was revoking protections that allowed some 200,000 Salvadorans to live and work in the U.S., some for more than 20 years. In November, it revoked similar protections for nearly 60,000 Haitians.

Temporary protected status is granted to citizens of certain countries that are facing manmade or natural disaster. For El Salvador, it was a deadly civil war; for Haiti, it was an earthquake.

Past administrations have typically extended temporary protected status as it expired.

In December, the White House denied a New York Times report that Trump said that the Haitians “all have AIDS” and that Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” once they saw the U.S.