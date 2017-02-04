President Trump, Reunited with Melania for Florida Weekend, Assails ‘So-Called Judge’ Challenging Travel Ban

After a federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked his immigration order temporarily banning refugees and nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, President Donald Trump has shot back.

On Saturday morning, the 70-year-old former reality star vowed to quash the ruling by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, Washington — tweeting “the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

The president added that the ruling would halt enforcement, implying that the “safety and security” of the American people would be at risk.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!” he tweeted

This isn’t the first time Trump, who campaigned on a message of “law and order,” has publicly lashed out at a judge. Back in June, he claimed that a federal judge presiding over civil fraud lawsuits filed over Trump University had a conflict of interest because he is Mexican American.

“I’m building a wall. It’s an inherent conflict of interest,” Trump said at the time. The judge in question was born in Indiana to Mexican immigrant parents. Trump later settled the Trump University fraud lawsuit for $25 million before he was sworn in as president.

Trump’s tweets came as he began his second day of a four-day weekend getaway to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he reunited with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. She’s been living in their Manhattan Trump Tower-home until their 10-year-old son Barron finishes his school year.

It’s the president’s first getaway, coming just 15-days into his presidency, and the first public reunion with the first lady since the Inauguration in January.

According to Politico, the trip is expected to be a mix of business and pleasure for Trump, as the couple will be attending the American Red Cross’ annual fundraising gala on Saturday evening.

According to a report the Government Accountability Office prepared about a similar trip for then-President Barack Obama in 2013, the trip could cost taxpayers upwards of $3.6 million.

Expensive presidential trips like this previously caused ire from pre-public servant Trump, who would often lash out on Twitter against Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama about their travel schedules.

“The habitual vacationer, @BarackObama, is now in Hawaii. This vacation is costing taxpayers $4 million +++ while there is 20% unemployment,” he tweeted in December 2011.

“With 15% US real unemployment and a 16T debt, @Michelle Obama’s luxurious Aspen vacation – her 16th – cost us over $1M,” he wrote in July 2012.

(According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate at the time was actually 8.5 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively).

Friday’s court order was first brought by the state of Washington, with Attorney General Bob Ferguson saying “the order was causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination,” the Associated Press reported. Minnesota later joined the suit.

It challenges that key sections of Trump’s order are illegal and unconstitutional. “The lawsuit ultimately seeks to permanently block parts of the executive order that suspend immigration from the seven Muslim-majority countries, put the U.S. refugee admissions program on hold and halt entry of Syrian refugees,” the AP reported.

The temporary restraining order awarded on Friday will remain in place while the court considers the lawsuit.

The White House responded by going on the defense, claiming once again that the president’s controversial is meant for protection.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement, CNN reported . “The President’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”

The White House later reissued the same statement, this time omitting the word “outrageous.”