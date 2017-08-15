Trump’s Troubling Morning on Twitter: Retweets Image of Train Killing CNN Reporter and Man Calling Him Fascist

Days after a car attack killed a 32-year-old woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump faced swift criticism for retweeting — and then deleting — an image of a “Trump train” running over a person with a CNN logo on their face.

Trump blasted out the violent image, posted by a supporter who added the caption “Nothing can stop the #TrumpTrain!!,” to his nearly 36 million followers on Tuesday morning.

He quickly deleted the image amid the backlash — but not before it was retweeted by hundreds of followers and captured in screen shots by journalists and critics who called the president’s handiwork “more than disturbing” and “window … into the man’s dark soul.”

Trump RT'd this pic showing a CNN journalist hit by a train days after a white nationalist ran his car into activists, killed Heather Heyer. pic.twitter.com/tWjdoE70AS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2017

Many pointed out that the retweet came one day after Trump called for unity and love in a follow-up statement Monday on the violent clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Counterprotester Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 others were injured when a man identified by police as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia state troopers, Jay Cullen and Berke Bates, also died in a helicopter crash while responding to the demonstrations. Trump’s initial statement on Saturday was widely criticized for not going far enough to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Twitter only amplifies Trump's unfitness for the office he holds. A better man would use the medium responsibly, or even cleverly. https://t.co/z9ZMADW9HW — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 15, 2017

This is the violent image of the murder of a @CNN reporter @POTUS tweeted today, one day after his #FakeCondemnation of White Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/tCKhbP05NI — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 15, 2017

Didn't Trump just call for unity and love in a statement yesterday? Guess he wasn't paying attention. https://t.co/ib4HqtShfu — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 15, 2017

Our president just re-tweeted, then deleted, an image of a CNN journalist being run over by a train after hit-and-run in #Charlottesville — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 15, 2017

3 days after #Charlottesviille , @realDonaldTrump retweets this image of the "Trump Train" slamming into a person pic.twitter.com/96wVEdGpRe — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) August 15, 2017

trump tweets and then deletes an image of cnn getting run over by "trump" train. after hit and run in #CharlottesvilleVA ? seriously? — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 15, 2017

This retweet by Trump is more than disturbing."Trump train destroying America's popular news media CNN." IMPEACH — Angela (@angela_koonce) August 15, 2017

Deleting this violent RT (as Trump has done) can't erase it from public memory or shut the window it opens into the man's dark soul ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/omQK6msXZW — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 15, 2017

Hours after the president’s Trump train retweet, an anonymous White House official told CNN that the image was “inadvertently posted” and “immediately deleted” once it was noticed.

A WH official tells CNN the image of a train hitting a man/CNN logo was "inadvertently posted" & "immediately deleted" once it was noticed — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) August 15, 2017

But Twitter was not buying it.

I've been using Twitter since 2008 and never once accidentally retweeted a violent meme from a racist https://t.co/MXoWcvbQ7a — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 15, 2017

Why report obvious lie? 'Inadvertent' how? — Margo Kingston (@margokingston1) August 15, 2017

If there is only one thing in the world this man knows how to do it is how to use Twitter #smdh We don't buy this BS — Mary Howe (@MHowe75) August 15, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

Also on Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted a Twitter user named Mike Holden who called the president a “fascist” in response to a Fox News story saying Trump had told the network that he was considering issuing a presidential pardon for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of defying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

That retweet was also quickly deleted.

Late Monday, the president also retweeted Jack Posobiec, a conservative Trump supporter who has repeatedly posted on social media about “pizzagate,” an unfounded conspiracy theory that claims Democrats harbor child sex slaves at a pizza restaurant.

Posobiec’s tweet read: “Meanwhile: 39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths. No national media outrage. Why is that?”

Trump has not taken down that retweet.