Gone in 3 Tweets: Trump Replaces Reince Priebus After Anthony Scarmucci Attacked Him in Scathing Interview

President Donald Trump has replaced chief of staff Reince Priebus, he said late Friday on Twitter, replacing him with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

The announcement came after the failure of the Republican health care repeal bill, and as White House personnel drama exploded in dramatic fashion. Priebus had increasingly been the subject of Trump’s ire, as his agenda has been stalled on Capitol Hill.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The former Republican National Committee chairman has repeatedly clashed with new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who had threatened to push Priebus out of the White House. Priebus allies in the White House have been under pressure for months, with former Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigning last week after Scaramucci’s hiring.

Priebus accompanied Trump on a trip to New York Friday afternoon, and Trump’s tweet was sent as the pair were on Air Force One returning to Washington.

Nearly all White House staffers, including several Assistants to the President, were unaware of the news before Trump tweeted.

Priebus released a statement later in the day, saying in part, “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve this President and our country.”

This article originally appeared on Time.com