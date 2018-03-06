President Trump Mocks 'Lowest-Rated' Oscars, Says He's the Only 'Star'  

The only star Donald Trump sees is himself.

The president took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to mock the record-low ratings for Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards, attributing the issue to a shortage of movie stars.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” Trump tweeted. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

An all-time low 26.5 million people tuned in to watch the Oscars on Sunday. According to a Nielsen report, the show dropped in viewership 19 percent from 32.9 million for last year’s show.

The president also likely didn’t appreciate being the butt of jokes and criticism at the show, where host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump‘s tweeting habits and the recent departure of communications director Hope Hicks.

“Where there is light, there is always hope. Except at the White House. Hope quit on Wednesday,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel also criticized Trump as racist, saying: “I want to thank President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone, thanks to him!”