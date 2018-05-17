President Donald Trump and wife Melania weren’t invited to the wedding of the year, but that’s not stopping them from honoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a gift.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters confirms to PEOPLE that the president, 71, and first lady, 48, will make a donation to one of the seven charities that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, suggested to guests and well-wishers.

“President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the 7 charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts,” Walters said.

The soon-to-be newlyweds have handpicked organizations benefiting causes close to their hearts, including women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness and the Armed Forces. It’s unknown to which charity the Trumps plan to donate.

Melania and Donald Trump Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons told co-anchor Hoda Kotb on the Today show Thursday morning that it was Harry’s decision to not invite any political leaders to the wedding.

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

“People in Harry’s circle tell me he is absolutely in charge of everything, that he decides,” Simmons said. “That, for example, is why there are no politicians, he says so, no politicians here, no President Trump here, no British prime minister here.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

That rule also reportedly excludes former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, despite the fact that Harry bonded with the couple over the Invictus Games when Obama was still in office.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Marie Claire UK reported that Harry and his bride-to-be might receive another gift from the Trumps, in addition to the charitable donation. The president and first lady could possibly gift the couple with a bowl, in keeping with the tradition of U.S. heads of state giving bowls to royal family members as wedding presents.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan gave Princess Diana and Prince Charles a glass bowl in 1981, and Harry Truman gifted Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip a bowl in 1947, Marie Claire reported.