From President Trump’s ‘Not a Vacation’: Social Media Video and Photo of Him on Golf Course

Donald Trump insists his 17-day getaway to his Bedminster golf club is “not a vacation” — but a new photo and video of the president on the green prove the trip is not all work and no play.

The president stopped by a couple’s wedding at his New Jersey club over the weekend, according to a video posted on Instagram and obtained by ABC News before it was removed from the social media site.

In the video, the president, dressed in casual attire and a red Make America Great Again hat, steps out of his golf cart to greet a group of guests at his golf club.

“Everyone having a good time?” Trump can be heard asking the group. According to ABC News, the encounter took place during a wedding at the Trump National Golf Club. The Instagram user who posted — and later deleted — the video declined to answer any questions from Fortune. A White House official also declined to comment on the images, according to the pool report.

(📹: wigstagramsr/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1T7KUR1l05 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2017

Trump, who frequently criticized former President Barack Obama’s vacations and golfing habits during his eight years in office, faced backlash for his own 17-day trip.

Vacation days, first year in office.

Obama: 26

Vacation days, seven months in office.

Trump: 53https://t.co/FDqhrlunR5 pic.twitter.com/rwFIGyIaDX — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 4, 2017

November: "Trump won't take vacations like Obama did!" August: "Look the President deserves a 17 day vacation!" — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) August 3, 2017

The main difference in Obama taking vacations and Trump taking vacations… Obama did his job before vacations. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 5, 2017

The president arrived at his Bedminster club on Friday, accompanied by daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, both advisors to the president, and new chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump’s latest wedding-crashing came hours after he insisted on Twitter that his 17-day “working vacation” wasn’t really a vacation at all. “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House,” he tweeted. “This is not a vacation—meetings and calls!”

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

A since deleted Instagram photo tagged at the Bedminster course also showed Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.

Trump insists he's NOT on vacation, just "working" at his NJ golf club. Photo posted on Instagram shows him golfing today. pic.twitter.com/M46IeRLCGA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 5, 2017

Meanwhile, renovations were underway at the White House, where the Resolute desk was seen being removed from the Oval Office.

Behind the scenes at the @WhiteHouse – the Resolute desk being removed from the Oval as renovations begin. History: https://t.co/t0alLjNryj pic.twitter.com/8uV1KqxVQC — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) August 5, 2017

The renovations, approved during the Obama administration, will include structural repairs to address a ceiling leak, HVAC work and repairs to the South Portico steps on the South Lawn, updates to the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, the IT system and generic cosmetic upgrades including fresh paint, carpet and curtains, CNN reported.

All the renovations are expected to be completed before the president’s return later this month. Apparently they couldn’t come soon enough for Trump.

It was reported last week that the president told a group of members at his Bedminster club that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump.”