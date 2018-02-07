President Trump Slammed Over Military Parade Idea: 'He Isn't a King'

Donald Trump is facing blowback after The Washington Post reported that the president gave “marching orders” to White House and Pentagon officials to put on a massive military parade in Washington, D.C.

Trump has spoken publicly and privately in the past about having a parade to showcase the might of the military, most notably after attending the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris last July with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the Post, aides said at the time that Trump was “dazzled” by the parade of uniformed French troops, military tanks, armored vehicles and fighter jets and said he wanted one at home.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told the Post on the condition of anonymity. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”

Nothing official has been set in motion yet but after the Post‘s report, many pundits, journalists and every day Americans took to Twitter to criticize the president’s idea as authoritarian and even abusive of the military.

Though a White House official told the Post that the president’s intention is to “highlight the service and sacrifice of the military and have a unifying moment for the country,” many accused Trump of thinking only of himself.

“Oh my god, he wants to be Kim Jong Un,” MSNBC commentator Joy Reid tweeted.

“Trump wants a Soviet-style military parade,” another Twitter user accused, “something weak leaders do to try to look strong.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an outspoken Trump critic and a combat veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq War, released a statement calling the parade a waste of taxpayer dollars and the military’s “precious time and resources.”

“Our troops in danger overseas don’t need a show of bravado, they need steady leadership, long-term funding and resources,” she said.

Here’s what others are saying on Twitter.

.@SenDuckworth, an actual veteran, weighs in on Trump’s military parade idea. Says troops need long-term funding, not bravado. pic.twitter.com/D48oEUBHLd — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 7, 2018

Oh my god… he wants to be Kim Jong Un… https://t.co/a0Rwj4rfaH — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 7, 2018

Trump will spend more money on his war parade than on our national opioid crisis. He does not care about anyone but himself. https://t.co/5xLE65Ij2c — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 6, 2018

Just put Trump in a tank and let him drive around and crush the rose garden for a while, he’s president, he’s earned it — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) February 6, 2018

Congress could very easily make a dumb Trump soviet-style bomb parade impossible but that’s not the world. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 6, 2018

Trump: I want a big military parade. With a Garfield balloon, like in the Macy’s parade. And a balloon of me, bigger than the Garfield balloon, to show my dominance over Garfield — TWlTTER DOT COM SLASH PIXELATED BOAT (@pixelatedboat) February 6, 2018

Trump wants a Soviet-style military parade, something weak leaders do to try to look strong. https://t.co/HmL7TVGDnV — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 6, 2018

We love the military, and there should absolutely NOT be a military parade in Washington DC. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 6, 2018

The American military is awesome. Mighty displays of military power marching through civilian streets in the United States are not. https://t.co/HH2JZbW7uq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2018

Can someone become a living and breathing caricature of a caricature? https://t.co/FjAZrZOupu — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 6, 2018

We’re teetering on the brink of a constitutional crisis, another government shutdown, multiple foreign policy threats, and the President’s big idea is to have a parade. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 6, 2018

We already know what it will look like pic.twitter.com/SHMnSrthyZ — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 6, 2018

From afar this seems like a Pentagon-leak to scuttle what they think is a terrible idea but can't tell the Commander in Chief No https://t.co/c6BjZ0HXoF — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 7, 2018

On @MSNBC , @RepTimWalz calls Trump's military parade "the stupidest thing I've ever heard" and says military members and weaponry are not "props for his personal use". https://t.co/OOqETXzJTC — VoteVets (@votevets) February 7, 2018

Retired Major General Paul Eaton says @realDonaldTrump's parade idea underscores his authoritarian tendencies, and that our military is not there to be "used and abused" to prop up his image. VoteVets full statement on Trump's orders for a military parade. pic.twitter.com/Am7uSSWZfo — VoteVets (@votevets) February 7, 2018

Even conservative radio host and former congressman Joe Walsh, a vocal Trump supporter, had concerns.

“Trump isn’t a king,” Walsh tweeted. “My side needs to quit treating him like one. We don’t elect kings in this country, remember?”

Obama wasn't a King. Trump isn't a King either. My side needs to quit treating him like one. We don't elect Kings in this country, remember? No military parade. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 7, 2018

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of the few notables to throw his support behind Trump’s parade idea — with one condition.

My hope is this parade will not focus on military hardware, but on military service, sacrifice, and saying ‘Thank You” to those who protect our nation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 7, 2018

“My hope is this parade will not focus on military hardware, but on military service, sacrifice, and saying ‘Thank You’ to those who protect our nation.”

Unfortunately for Graham, the Post says Trump’s vision for the proposed event includes “tanks rolling down the boulevards of Washington.”

After witnessing the spectacle of France’s Bastille Day parade, Trump reportedly turned to Macron and said: “We’re going to have to try to top it.”