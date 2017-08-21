President Donald Trump made the same mistake during the total solar eclipse that scientists had been warning against for week: He looked directly into the sun without protective glasses.

As Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, 11, emerged on the Truman Balcony of the White House on Monday, the president put on “eclipse glasses”, then took them off and, for a brief moment, stared upwards at the sun.

“As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted ‘Don’t look,’ ” according to the Wall Street Journal‘s Ted Mann, who posted a photo from the moment on Twitter.

As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted "Don't look." pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

The moon blocked out the sun on Monday in the first total solar eclipse to pass over the mainland United States in 38 years. Solar glasses are a must for anyone who wants to view the eclipse.

“Looking directly at the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse (“totality”), when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s bright face, which will happen only within the narrow path of totality,” NASA explained on its website. “The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as ‘eclipse glasses.’ ”

Trump watched the eclipse with his wife and son — and briefly took off his glasses. https://t.co/5URAvlVjNI — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) August 21, 2017

Twitter had a field day over Trump’s moment in the sun, which some said perfectly summed up his presidency.

This photo sums up the Trump Presidency Everyone tells you not to stare at the #SolarEclipse but Trump doesn't listen and does it anyways pic.twitter.com/MllaQ6WEdy — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 21, 2017

Scientist: Don't look directly at the sun. Trump: 'Fake News' pic.twitter.com/cSAIKMiGkd — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) August 21, 2017

I’m on the other side of the planet laughing hysterically at the pictures of Trump looking right into the sun. Sums him up perfectly. — Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) August 21, 2017

if nothing else inspires you to avoid looking at the eclipse, let it be the fact that Trump did. https://t.co/HjMvXvy4LE — king crissle (@crissles) August 21, 2017

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump wear their eclipse glasses to safely watch the solar eclipse as it crosses over Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/rhssU8UyW0 — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

Trump wasn’t the only one who looked at the sun sans glasses. A Twitter video of Odell Beckham Jr. showed the NFL star squinting into the sun during the eclipse.

"Don't stare right into the sun during a solar eclipse"

Odell Beckham: pic.twitter.com/FZXGGLJwJ2 — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) August 21, 2017

Earlier on Monday, First Daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump reminded her followers on Instagram to wear protective glasses for the eclipse. She shared a Boomerang video of herself wearing special-filter glasses in anticipation of the event.

“Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses 👓 #NASA #STEM,” she wrote.

Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses 👓 #NASA #STEM A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Atty Gen Sessions and @SecretaryRoss among Cabinet officials trying out their eclipse glasses at WH, where the eclipse is 81.1% of totality. pic.twitter.com/cyOyC3Kuj6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 21, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Trump’s viewing of the solar eclipse comes after a week plagued by controversy.

Trump has faced widespread criticism for refusing to unequivocally lay blame for Aug. 12’s deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with the neo-Nazis who marched through that college town wielding torches and weapons while shouting racist taunts at a rally. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and at least 19 others were injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters, according to The New York Times. Authorities said two state troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash as they were responding to the rally.

Controversy continued to surround the White House on Friday, when Trump fired his chief strategist Steve Bannon amid growing pressure to axe the former Breitbart News chairman because of his ties with the white nationalist movement.