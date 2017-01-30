President Trump Smashes Record for Getting Majority of Americans to Disapprove of Him

It took former President George W. Bush 1,205 days to reach a majority disapproval rating. Former President Barack Obama crossed that threshold in 936 days.

And President Donald Trump did it in just over a week.

The Republican, who was sworn in on Jan. 20 as the least popular president in at least 40 years, hit majority disapproval in a record eight days, a new Gallup poll of 1,500 Americans finds. As of Saturday, 51 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump.

Trump’s majority disapproval rating comes after a tumultuous first week in office that was capped off with his widely protested executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. After the president’s first day in office, millions of women and men protested his agenda in the Women’s March on Washington and sister marches around the world.

Days until achieving MAJORITY disapproval from @Gallup Reagan: 727

Bush I: 1336

Clinton: 573

Bush II: 1205

Obama: 936 Trump: 8. days. pic.twitter.com/kv2fy0Qsbp — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) January 29, 2017

By contrast, it took at least several hundred days for the majority of Americans to disapprove of the past five presidents.

While Bush hit majority disapproval six months into his second term and remained in negative territory for the rest of his time in office, Obama’s rating fluctuated before ending on a high note, with just 37 percent of Americans disapproving of Trump’s predecessor.