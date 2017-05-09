President Trump Mocked for Making One of His Own Tweets into a Twitter Banner

On Monday, President Trump took one of his tweets to the next level … of his Twitter profile.

The president was widely mocked on social media after he briefly changed his Twitter banner to display one of his own tweets.

The tweet itself came after former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing that he was not aware of any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows – there is ‘no evidence’ of collusion w/ Russia and Trump,” read Trump’s tweet, which soon made its way up to his Twitter banner, superimposed over a seemingly unrelated photo of Congressional Republicans celebrating the recent House vote to repeal Obamacare.

The banner was soon removed — but not before Twitter made its feelings on the matter known.

Trump's new Twitter banner is something else. pic.twitter.com/jB1LdPJtn9 — Yashar (@yashar) May 9, 2017

Never really believed there was collusion between Trump & Russia.. until he just put that twitter header up. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2017

trump changed his twitter header to push back on the russia story, showing he's not concerned about it and its NOT A BIG DEAL AT ALL pic.twitter.com/MYzcppjEWx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 9, 2017

Nothing says "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" like changing your Twitter header to say "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" pic.twitter.com/hyWM09B4Jb — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) May 9, 2017

This is like if Nixon added "I am not a crook" to the top of his stationery. pic.twitter.com/1mVxxeHAR5 — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) May 9, 2017

Some critics, like civil rights activist Shaun King, pointed out that Trump’s painting of Clapper’s comments as a dismissal of any potential collusion was not accurate, as Clapper admitted Monday that he had not even been aware of the FBI investigation into the matter until FBI Director James Comey revealed it to the public in March. In other words, Clapper said that he was not in a position to know for certain whether there was any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

Trump literally has a lie in his new Twitter banner. Director Clapper absolutely did not say that. That's a complete fabrication. https://t.co/VbuzH3ecr8 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 9, 2017

After a day of testimony trump puts a bald face lie on his Twitter banner. He doesn't care and nothing will be done about it. — Masked Scheduler (@maskedscheduler) May 9, 2017

It's almost like Trump acted brashly in making a misquoted Clapper his Twitter banner image. https://t.co/lUBEcvUbLg — Winter Wonderweiland (@MattsDreamTrips) May 9, 2017

Trump has also taken to showcasing his own tweets on his Instagram account, superimposing his words over what appears to be a photo of himself tweeting.

Trump's desperate tweets against Sally Yates look even better enshrined on his official Instagram account: https://t.co/RmQoNHrits pic.twitter.com/TP25zkZELv — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) May 8, 2017

One Twitter user ridiculed: “Trump’s desperate tweets against Sally Yates look even better enshrined on his official Instagram account.”