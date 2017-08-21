President Trump Looked at the Eclipse Without Glasses. The Internet Had a Field Day

After potentially riding too close to the sun, President Trump is a meme again. This time it happened on a big day for unifying America.
As the President and First Lady Melania Trump watched the solar eclipse from a White House balcony, the press was on deck to snap photos. While Trump wore the prescribed protective lenses for most of the viewing, there was one photo that captured Trump glancing and pointing at the sky during the cosmic spectacle without his safety eyewear.
That one snap in particular has spread across the Internet thanks to the quick Twitter fingers of his critics.
In the live official White House video shared to YouTube, an aide could be heard yelling, “Don’t look!” around the time Trump appeared to point and look upward twice. Shortly after, Trump had his glasses on for the event.
As NASA has warned, soaking up the eclipse without the right gear is not a safe move. So people had fun with this photo.
Long before this moment, Trump’s critics were already going for eclipse-themed Trump satire.
Becoming a meme is an area the President has a great amount of expertise in, and someone even used the eclipse to resurrect an old meme.
