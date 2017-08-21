President Trump Looked at the Eclipse Without Glasses. The Internet Had a Field Day

After potentially riding too close to the sun, President Trump is a meme again. This time it happened on a big day for unifying America.

As the President and First Lady Melania Trump watched the solar eclipse from a White House balcony, the press was on deck to snap photos. While Trump wore the prescribed protective lenses for most of the viewing, there was one photo that captured Trump glancing and pointing at the sky during the cosmic spectacle without his safety eyewear.

That one snap in particular has spread across the Internet thanks to the quick Twitter fingers of his critics.

In the live official White House video shared to YouTube, an aide could be heard yelling, “Don’t look!” around the time Trump appeared to point and look upward twice. Shortly after, Trump had his glasses on for the event.

As NASA has warned, soaking up the eclipse without the right gear is not a safe move. So people had fun with this photo.

And he goes for it pic.twitter.com/XC2Xdvyumq — Axios (@axios) August 21, 2017

id say theres about a 50% chance this happens later pic.twitter.com/dQ1zqZWxqv — leon (@leyawn) August 21, 2017

Hey, our President may have irreparably damaged his retinas? #eclipse pic.twitter.com/aZdfOGVuUi — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) August 21, 2017

As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted "Don't look." pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

Via pool reporter @BencJacobs: "As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted 'don't look.'" https://t.co/UXIggfvoxi — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 21, 2017

<melania in a whisper one second before>: they say obama was afraid to look at the sun pic.twitter.com/FprwIEA9qU — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 21, 2017

when ur friend explicitly tells u not to look at her secret crush https://t.co/l6ryiJH43M — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) August 21, 2017

In this moment, he became president pic.twitter.com/mQNrG7LlsP — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 21, 2017

I cannot handle this right now. pic.twitter.com/JXjuHH2ivA — Jules (@jules_su) August 21, 2017

actually, this is probably the most predictable thing that has happened in the Trump WH https://t.co/sK5zHYfxgE — Ariel Cohen (@ArielCohen37) August 21, 2017

Long before this moment, Trump’s critics were already going for eclipse-themed Trump satire.

the very mean and fake eclipse isn't passing over any of donald trump's us properties. sad! pic.twitter.com/QV0828H60F — Alissa Scheller (@alissascheller) August 21, 2017

"What about the sun? It came charging towards the shadow of the moon. There were many sides to this eclipse. Many sides." – Trump tomorrow. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) August 21, 2017

Becoming a meme is an area the President has a great amount of expertise in, and someone even used the eclipse to resurrect an old meme.

This is probably the moment when Trump ordered the eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/BsBdGi8x4U — Brian Carey (@brianmcarey) August 21, 2017

