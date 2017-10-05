Trump Tweets Music Videos Honoring Vegas Victims and Police — And Starring Himself

Visiting first responders and victims in Las Vegas made Wednesday “a very, very sad day” for him “personally,” but that didn’t stop President Trump from starring in two music videos honoring the heroes and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to share footage from his visits with first responders and victims of Sunday night’s massacre, when a gunman rained fire on concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

“WE LOVE YOU LAS VEGAS!” Trump captioned the first video, in which the song “God Bless the U.S.A.” by country artist Lee Greenwood plays over footage of the president and wife Melania visiting shooting survivors and their doctors in a Las Vegas hospital.

WE LOVE YOU LAS VEGAS! pic.twitter.com/nxRWeR1gEz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Hours later, Trump posted a second video featuring somber music and scenes from his visit with police officials who aided victims.

“On behalf of a GRATEFUL NATION, THANK YOU to all of the First Responders (HEROES) who saved countless lives in Las Vegas on Sunday night,” Trump tweeted.

On behalf of a GRATEFUL NATION, THANK YOU to all of the First Responders (HEROES) who saved countless lives in Las Vegas on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/ZxuMYWnNHv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

While supporters applauded the president’s visit, many Twitter users criticized Trump for making himself the central figure of the tribute videos.

So here is a tribute video featuring myself in every scene. — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) October 5, 2017

Thanks for the video. It’s all about you, Don. — Tim Borland (@timbo2287) October 5, 2017

Touring the facility after the event and then putting out a confected video is typical of your shallow response to everything important — guy bicknell (@gabbinboy) October 5, 2017

How many hard earned tax payer $$ are wasted to produce these self-glorifying videos rather than hurricane aid, hc, education..? Wasteful! — B Grace Bullock, PhD (@BGraceBullock) October 5, 2017

Can someone in the media please investigate and allow the American public to know how much these ridiculous campaign videos are costing us? — Jon Hopper (@Hoppalicious) October 5, 2017

That was a tribute video to himself! wtf? — Crash Fistfight ☘️🎸 (@mackin26) October 5, 2017

Of course the camera is on you — pamMN (@dishqueen) October 5, 2017

This is sick and twisted you made a campaign video about LV ?? — MaggyResistant (@Maggyw519) October 5, 2017

I don't recall any president releasing a video of himself w/shooting victims and posing/smiling with hospital staff…it always about him — Tony Bada Bing (@tonycbadabing) October 5, 2017

Quit it with these self-aggrandizing videos. This is purely about you and nothing else. You're an embarrassment. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) October 4, 2017

He's never missed a photo op. — Fxckxd Up (@FxckxdUp1) October 4, 2017

I can’t believe you made a propaganda music video out of LV tragedy. Filming people in their hospital beds while glorifying yourself. Wow. 😢 — Jamie Kelly 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Barkforlove1) October 5, 2017

Critics accused the president of exploiting the shooting for political gain, calling the clips campaign ads and “propaganda music videos.”

“I can’t believe you made a propaganda music video out of LV tragedy,” tweeted one user. “Filming people in their hospital beds while glorifying yourself. Wow.”

“So here is a tribute video featuring myself in every scene,” wrote another critic who has a parody account for former Second Lady Jill Biden.