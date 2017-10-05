Trump Tweets Music Videos Honoring Vegas Victims and Police — And Starring Himself

Visiting first responders and victims in Las Vegas made Wednesday “a very, very sad day” for him “personally,” but that didn’t stop President Trump from starring in two music videos honoring the heroes and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to share footage from his visits with first responders and victims of Sunday night’s massacre, when a gunman rained fire on concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.
“WE LOVE YOU LAS VEGAS!” Trump captioned the first video, in which the song “God Bless the U.S.A.” by country artist Lee Greenwood plays over footage of the president and wife Melania visiting shooting survivors and their doctors in a Las Vegas hospital.
Hours later, Trump posted a second video featuring somber music and scenes from his visit with police officials who aided victims.
“On behalf of a GRATEFUL NATION, THANK YOU to all of the First Responders (HEROES) who saved countless lives in Las Vegas on Sunday night,” Trump tweeted.
While supporters applauded the president’s visit, many Twitter users criticized Trump for making himself the central figure of the tribute videos.
Critics accused the president of exploiting the shooting for political gain, calling the clips campaign ads and “propaganda music videos.”
“I can’t believe you made a propaganda music video out of LV tragedy,” tweeted one user. “Filming people in their hospital beds while glorifying yourself. Wow.”
“So here is a tribute video featuring myself in every scene,” wrote another critic who has a parody account for former Second Lady Jill Biden.