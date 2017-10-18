PEOPLE EXPLAINS: All About President Trump’s Controversial Call to the Widow of Slain Soldier La David Johnson

Donald Trump is under fire after the mother of slain U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson confirmed that the president told her son’s widow that the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”
The controversy began Monday, when Trump was asked during a press conference about the four U.S. Army special operations commandos killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month, whose deaths the president had yet to publicly comment on. Johnson was among the soldiers killed in the attack, along with Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Bryan Black.
Asked whether he would call the families of the fallen soldiers, Trump said he would and then claimed that past presidents, specifically his predecessor, Barack Obama, had not done so in similar situations.
“The traditional way if you look at President Obama and the other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said. “I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it. They made the ultimate sacrifice, so generally I would say that I like to call.”
Trump was fact-checked in real time and called out on his false claim later in the press conference. He was then forced to walk back what Obama aides called an “outrageous lie,” admitting that his predecessor “probably [called] sometimes and maybe sometimes he didn’t. I don’t know.”
Since then, Trump made good on his promise to call Johnson’s family — but with disastrous results.
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida who was in the car with the Johnson family when Trump called the late soldier’s pregnant widow, Myeshia Johnson, said she overheard the president tell Myeshia that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”
“I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?” Wilson told the Miami Herald. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.’ ”
Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to deny Wilson’s version of events, claiming he could prove he didn’t say those words to the widow.
“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof),” he wrote. “Sad!”
Some critics, including ABC News’ Matthew Dowd, pointed out that the president has offered “proof” for past claims that he ultimately never provided, including claims that Obama wasn’t a U.S. citizen and that Obama had wiretapped Trump’s phone calls before leaving office.
Later Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his denial about his conversation with Johnson’s family, insisting to White House pool reporters, “I didn’t say what that congresswoman said, didn’t say it at all, she knows it.”
But Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told The Washington Post that “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.”
Though she declined to elaborate, Cowanda also confirmed Wilson’s earlier account.
Wilson tweeted that she stands by her account and criticized Trump for referring to Myeshia in comments as “the woman” or “the wife.” She has also criticized Trump for calling Johnson “your guy” in the president’s call to Myeshia.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Wednesday that Wilson’s account of the conversation was “disgraceful” and “disgusting,” but never explicitly denied that the president told the young widow her husband “knew what he signed up for.”
Sanders added that “just because the president said ‘your guy,’ I don’t think he didn’t know his name.”
“He said the hardest job he has is making calls like that,” Sanders said.
After the controversy surrounding the phone call exploded, a GoFundMe campaign was created to raise funds for Johnson’s two young children and wife, who is six months pregnant with the couple’s third child. The campaign will also establish a scholarship program in Johnson’s name to provide his children with tuition money.
So far, $452,643 has been raised, nearly half of the campaign’s $1 million goal.