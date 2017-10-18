PEOPLE EXPLAINS: All About President Trump’s Controversial Call to the Widow of Slain Soldier La David Johnson

Donald Trump is under fire after the mother of slain U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson confirmed that the president told her son’s widow that the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

The controversy began Monday, when Trump was asked during a press conference about the four U.S. Army special operations commandos killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month, whose deaths the president had yet to publicly comment on. Johnson was among the soldiers killed in the attack, along with Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Bryan Black.

Asked whether he would call the families of the fallen soldiers, Trump said he would and then claimed that past presidents, specifically his predecessor, Barack Obama, had not done so in similar situations.

“The traditional way if you look at President Obama and the other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said. “I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it. They made the ultimate sacrifice, so generally I would say that I like to call.”

Trump was fact-checked in real time and called out on his false claim later in the press conference. He was then forced to walk back what Obama aides called an “outrageous lie,” admitting that his predecessor “probably [called] sometimes and maybe sometimes he didn’t. I don’t know.”

Since then, Trump made good on his promise to call Johnson’s family — but with disastrous results.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida who was in the car with the Johnson family when Trump called the late soldier’s pregnant widow, Myeshia Johnson, said she overheard the president tell Myeshia that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

“I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?” Wilson told the Miami Herald. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.’ ”

Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to deny Wilson’s version of events, claiming he could prove he didn’t say those words to the widow.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof),” he wrote. “Sad!”

Some critics, including ABC News’ Matthew Dowd, pointed out that the president has offered “proof” for past claims that he ultimately never provided, including claims that Obama wasn’t a U.S. citizen and that Obama had wiretapped Trump’s phone calls before leaving office.

Mr. President, is this like the proof of Obama's birth, or that he wire tapped your calls? Come on. Put your proof where your mouth is. https://t.co/xQjuXa7Ax9 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 18, 2017

Later Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his denial about his conversation with Johnson’s family, insisting to White House pool reporters, “I didn’t say what that congresswoman said, didn’t say it at all, she knows it.”

But Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told The Washington Post that “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.”

Though she declined to elaborate, Cowanda also confirmed Wilson’s earlier account.

I still stand by my account of the call b/t @realDonaldTrump and Myeshia Johnson. That is her name, Mr. Trump. Not "the woman" or "the wife" — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 18, 2017