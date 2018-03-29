President Trump Kisses Hope Hicks Goodbye as She Leaves the White House

It looks like President Donald Trump and his outgoing communications director Hope Hicks are parting on good terms.

The president was photographed giving his longtime aide a handshake and a kiss on the cheek outside the Oval Office on Thursday, Hicks’ reported last day at the White House.

Moments after posing for photos with Hicks, Trump boarded Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he headed to Ohio to deliver remarks on infrastructure.

The friendly farewell comes one month after Hicks, one of Trump’s earliest and most loyal aides, resigned on Feb. 28 following her testimony to a House committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Hicks, 29, the youngest White House communications director in history, expressed her “gratitude” to the president in a statement provided by the White House at the time, saying, “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

Trump also praised Hicks in a statement, saying, “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

It was later reported, however, that Hicks had tearfully given her notice after the president “berated” her over her congressional testimony, in which she allegedly admitted to telling “white lies” for her boss, according to CNN and The New York Times.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Hicks felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to him for a long time but its been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through,” said the source.