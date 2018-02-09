See President Trump and Kim Jong Un Impersonators Pal Around at the Olympics

The Olympics bring everyone together — even President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Impersonators of the two world leaders were spotted at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, where they made an impassioned plea for peace between the U.S. and North Korea.

The Kim impersonator told Reuters that the two men decided to attend the Opening Ceremonies together “to show the world, this is what peace could look like when two leaders get along.”

“We get along personally, so I believe that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, if they talked they’d probably get along. Because in my opinion, they’re pretty much the same person,” he said.

“And Dennis Rodman has confirmed this and he’s met both of them personally,” he added, referring to the former NBA player who has visited the North Korean dictator in his homeland multiple times.

“So let’s start talking and stop with all the missiles and everything else,” the impersonator continued. “We want peace, everybody wants peace, nobody wants war.”

Trump and Kim have traded insults ever since Trump took office, with the president nicknaming the North Korean leader “Little Rocket Man” for his ballistic missile launches. Kim in turn has called Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

According to a Wall Street Journal report from last month, Trump said in an interview that he probably had a “very good relationship” with Kim. Trump later accused the paper of misquoting him, saying the words he used were “I’d probably.”