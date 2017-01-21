First Look at President Trump in Oval: Winston Churchill Bust Is Back

President Donald Trump‘s Oval Office has a new look, like Barack Obama was never there.

The new layout was first spotted while Trump, 70, performed his first official acts as POTUS when he signed a series of executive orders.

Trump reinstalled a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which was last removed from the office in 2009, when Obama made room for the busts of Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Abraham Lincoln.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that the MLK Jr. bust remains, positioned below the Norman Rockwell painting of the torch of the Statue of Liberty.

Other changes included replacing Obama’s crimson drapes for Trump’s gold, perhaps to resemble his opulent gilded Manhattan penthouse, where wife Melania and their 1o-year-old son Barron will continue to reside until the school year ends.

In addition, Obama’s rug was replaced with a sunburst one from the Bush-era, and the couches are now brocade, no longer grey suede.

The White House, worth $397.9 million, will be an upgrade in value for Trump, whose three-story N.Y.C. penthouse has been estimated to be worth around $100 million, according to Fortune.