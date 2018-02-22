'I Hear You': Trump’s Note Card Reminding Him to Listen to School Shooting Survivors Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after he was spotted holding a note card reminding him to actively listen to survivors of the Parkland, Florida, massacre during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

The Washington Post mocked the president’s talking point, which read “I hear you,” in an analysis titled “This photo of Trump’s notes captures his empathy deficit better than anything.”

Author Aaron Blake wrote: “That’s at once pretty striking for a president and not at all striking for Trump. Through tragedy after tragedy, empathy has been the quality clearly missing from Trump’s reactions. He has focused on first-responders rather than victims. He has joked around when he probably should have been somber. He has attacked a political leader who wasn’t appreciative enough. Through it all, it’s been clear that expressing that he feels others’ pain just isn’t his strength.”

The Post was not alone in its criticism. While some on social media defended the president‘s use of notes, many others mocked Trump for bringing a “cheat sheet” to the so-called “listening session,” where students, parents and teachers affected by gun violence in schools spoke about their experiences and suggested ideas to prevent more shootings.

"(5) I hear you" https://t.co/tGXPfmW7jw — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 21, 2018

Trump was caught holding these notes, which reminded him to say: “I hear you.” You know who would have never needed that reminder? Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.#Parkland pic.twitter.com/fmr0KS7i7R — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 21, 2018

This is a real photo. Trump needed a cheat sheet written by someone else to remind him to say “I hear you” to people affected by gun violence. (source: https://t.co/zVCWSf0RCW) pic.twitter.com/IaQgOTJshI — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 22, 2018

To help him simulate human reactions, Trump's minders gave him a cheat sheet that prompted him to say things like "I hear you" during the WH listening session on the #Parkland shootings. [@AP Photo by Carolyn Kaster] pic.twitter.com/cEyVNDlvjU — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) February 21, 2018

At Trump's "Listening Sesson" today….

For him to have to write down "I hear you" as one of his notes

is kind of troubling. RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 21, 2018

A White House staffer passed Trump notes on how to feel empathy during his listening session. #ParklandStudentsSpeak "I hear you."

"What would you most want me to know about your experience?

"What can we do to help you feel better?" pic.twitter.com/YV1M8lYSYA — William LeGate (@williamlegate) February 21, 2018

The point is: he can’t hear anything but his own limitless needs. No one else really exists. https://t.co/ApztHwN1i1 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 22, 2018

"what is this again"

"a listening session sir"

"…and…i…"

"i wrote it down for you sir" — darth™ (@darth) February 21, 2018

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Tell me your thoughts about guns

And (5) I hear you — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 21, 2018

before all the photoshops come in on this let's take a moment to understand that @realDonaldTrump needs a written reminder to tell the survivors of a school shooting that he hears them. https://t.co/XJR6VmmX51 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) February 22, 2018

"#5. I hear you" I. HEAR. YOU. Bruh, If someone has to teach you how to show empathy towards kids who have watched their friends be murdered, you are evil. https://t.co/lj3j3cTeuw — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) February 22, 2018

1) Not his handwriting so not even his own notes

2) He needed notes to meet gun violence survivors

3) He needed to be reminded to say "I hear you" https://t.co/IsOXBqCWud — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) February 21, 2018

Student: We want universal background checks and stricter regulations. Another student: Also important to outlaw semi-automatic weapons and recoil tools that make guns perform like automatic weapons. Trump: I hear you. I am going to eliminate gun-free zones and arm teachers — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 21, 2018

After all the WH stagecraft today, including Trump’s handy cheat sheet with “I hear you” as a bullet, Trump solution is MORE guns in our schools, which as some may recall was also the NRA’s suggestion after Sandy Hook. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 22, 2018

“Since when do we need written reminders to show how much we care? Scripted emotions are fake. Sad!” one user tweeted.

“The point is: he can’t hear anything but his own limitless needs. No one else really exists,” said another critic.

Several critics argued that Trump didn’t even heed his “I hear you” note given that, after several survivors pleaded for gun control reform, the president in turn called for arming teachers with concealed weapons.