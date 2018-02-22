'I Hear You': Trump’s Note Card Reminding Him to Listen to School Shooting Survivors Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after he was spotted holding a note card reminding him to actively listen to survivors of the Parkland, Florida, massacre during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.
The Washington Post mocked the president’s talking point, which read “I hear you,” in an analysis titled “This photo of Trump’s notes captures his empathy deficit better than anything.”
Author Aaron Blake wrote: “That’s at once pretty striking for a president and not at all striking for Trump. Through tragedy after tragedy, empathy has been the quality clearly missing from Trump’s reactions. He has focused on first-responders rather than victims. He has joked around when he probably should have been somber. He has attacked a political leader who wasn’t appreciative enough. Through it all, it’s been clear that expressing that he feels others’ pain just isn’t his strength.”
The Post was not alone in its criticism. While some on social media defended the president‘s use of notes, many others mocked Trump for bringing a “cheat sheet” to the so-called “listening session,” where students, parents and teachers affected by gun violence in schools spoke about their experiences and suggested ideas to prevent more shootings.
“Since when do we need written reminders to show how much we care? Scripted emotions are fake. Sad!” one user tweeted.
“The point is: he can’t hear anything but his own limitless needs. No one else really exists,” said another critic.
Several critics argued that Trump didn’t even heed his “I hear you” note given that, after several survivors pleaded for gun control reform, the president in turn called for arming teachers with concealed weapons.