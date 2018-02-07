WATCH: President Trump’s Trusty Hairspray Is No Match for This Epic Wind Gust

President Trump’s trusty hairspray may be winning the war but on Friday it lost the battle.

A strong gust of wind blew up the president’s normally precision-coiffed hairdo last week as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One, according to a new video and photos of the moment that made the rounds on the internet Wednesday.

Trump’s hair has long been a subject of scrutiny and he has repeatedly invited people to tug on his hair to prove that it’s real.

He’s also referenced using hairspray to maintain his ‘do.

On the campaign trail in December 2015, Trump said he refused to give up his beloved hairspray even though “they” say it’s bad for the environment.

Donald Trump

“You can’t use hairspray because hairspray is going to affect the ozone,” Trump said at a rally in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

“Let’s see, I’m in my room in New York City and I want to put on a little spray, right? Right?” he continued, mimicking applying hairspray. “But I hear they don’t want me to use hairspray. They want me to use the pump!”

Donald Trump mimics applying hairspray at a rally in December 2015

“And then it comes out in big globs, right, and it’s stuck in your hair. And you say, ‘Oh, my God, I got to take a shower again, my hair’s all screwed up.’ Right?” Trump asked. “I want to use hairspray. They say, ‘Don’t use hairspray, it’s bad for the ozone.’ ”

He continued: “So I’m sitting in this concealed apartment, this concealed — I really do live in a very nice apartment, right? — but it’s sealed! It’s beautiful. I don’t think anything gets out. And I’m not supposed to be using hair spray.”

U.S.-made aerosol spray cans used to contain ozone-depleting chemicals — also known as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) — but the use of those chemicals was banned in the late 1970s. According to Scientific American, U.S. aerosol products no longer contain chemicals that are harmful to the ozone layer so Trump’s complaint is largely a moot point. (Though SA notes that aerosol cans still contain hydrocarbons and/or compressed gases that are “notorious for their contribution to global warming.”)

In 2016, an unnamed former political adviser told the New York Post that Trump uses a “weird bottle of hairspray.”

“He tried to give it to me once, as a friend. It’s bigger than the biggest can of beer,” the adviser said.

Another source who worked with Trump on the Miss Universe pageant told the Post he likely uses Farouk Systems’ “CHI Helmet Head” aerosol hairspray, noting, “Donald loved the smell.”