Here's President Trump's Guest List for His State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host a number of guests Tuesday night as the president delivers his first State of the Union address.

The guests, who will sit in the House of Representatives gallery beside Melania Trump as the President gives his speech, include an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, a wounded veteran, and a police officer who adopted a child whose parents suffered from opioid addiction, among others.

Here’s everyone who will attend Trump’s address as special guests, according to a list released Monday by the White House.

Corey Adams — Welder from Dayton, Ohio, who purchased his first home with his wife in 2017 and will invest money saved from Trump’s tax plan into his daughters education fund, according to the White House.

Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas — Two couples whose daughters were killed by MS-13 gang members in 2016.

Matthew Bradford — Retired Marine Corps Corporal wounded in Iraq in 2007, resulting in his blinding and the amputation of both of his legs. He became the first blind double-amputee to re-enlist in the Marines.

Jon Bridgers — Founder of nonprofit group Cajun Navy, which provided aid to residents of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

David Dahlberg — Fire prevention technician stationed in Santa Maria, Calif. who rescued 62 people from wildfires in July.

Ryan Holets — Police officer in Albuquerque, N.M., who adopted a baby from parents addicted to opioids.

Ashlee Leppert — Aviation electronics technician in the Coast Guard who rescued dozens of people during the historic hurricane season last year.

Celestino “CJ” Martinez — Supervisory special agent for ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit, whose investigations have led to the arrest of more than 100 MS-13 gang members.

Justin Peck — Army staff sergeant who performed medical procedures on a wounded team member, saving his life.

Preston Sharp — Creator of the Flag and Flower Challenge, which helps organize the placement of American flags and carnations on the graves of deceased soldiers.

Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger — Siblings who started Staub Manufacturing Solutions, a metal fabrication company in Dayton, Ohio, which has seen an uptick in sales, according to the White House, and was able to give larger-than-usual Christmas bonuses due to Trump’s tax reform, the White House said.