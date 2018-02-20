President Trump Slammed for Visiting Golf Course Amid Funerals for Florida Shooting Victims

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and other critics are taking Donald Trump to task after the president visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, for several hours on Monday while funerals for some victims of the Parkland school massacre were taking place less than an hour’s drive away.
“The president tweeted and played golf today, a day that saw two families bury their children,” Cooper said on Monday, referring to two of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which killed 17 people. “He did not mention them in his tweets.”
In addition to hitting the putting green, Trump spent the President’s Day holiday weekend angrily tweeting about Oprah Winfrey, former President Obama and the Russia investigation. In one tweet, he attributed the FBI’s admitted failure to follow up on a report about the school shooter to spending too much time on the Russia investigation.
Cooper also slammed Trump for his Russia tweet, saying, “For anyone still waiting for the president to pivot, that’s a pivot away from the murder of 17 people to himself.”
The New York Daily News also tore into Trump for his golf course visit, noting that the funerals that were taking place “just miles away.”
The tabloid’s Tuesday cover featured a photo of Trump in golf attire, giving a thumbs up alongside a picture of pallbearers carrying a shooting victim’s casket.
“May I play thru?” read the headline.
Many people on Twitter also criticized the president for his latest golf outing, which came just two days after the White House said Trump skipped a day at the golf course on Saturday out of “respect” for the victims and grieving families of the school shooting.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump met with victims of the shooting in Florida on Friday, and the president documented the visit with several photos on his Instagram.
“Our entire Nation, with one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims and their families in Parkland, Florida,” read a caption from his Instagram. “To teachers, law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We THANK YOU for your courage — and we are here for you, ALWAYS!”
Just hours after visiting first responders and wounded survivors of the shooting, the Trumps attended a disco-themed party at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.