President Trump Is Mocked for Apparently Forgetting the Words to the National Anthem  

Donald Trump’s knowledge of the national anthem is being questioned by critics after the president sang some — but not all — of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the opening ceremony at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta on Monday.
As clips of Trump made the rounds on social media, many mocked the president for apparently struggling with the words to the song.
Writer Tony Posnanski tweeted that Trump appeared to just keep “repeating ‘applesauce’ during the National Anthem.”
Another Twitter user wrote, “Trump spent months railing against black NFL players peacefully demonstrating during our national anthem, only for it to be shown that he doesn’t even know the words to our national anthem… that really just ties it all up neatly with bow, doesn’t it?”
Trump has repeatedly criticized NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police violence and racism in America.
Hours before the game, Trump again slammed athletes who choose to kneel during the national anthem. “There’s plenty of space for people to express their views and to protest, but we love our flag and we love our anthem and we want to keep it that way,” he said in a speech to the nation’s farmers in Nashville.
RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
Here’s what others are saying on Twitter:
Trump also faced criticism at the game, where he was booed by some sports fans. Sporting News reported that one Alabama player, identified as Bo Scarbrough, yelled ‘F–k Trump’ before the game. Scarbrough later responded on Twitter and said that he actually yelled, “F–k Georgia.”