President Trump Is Mocked for Apparently Forgetting the Words to the National Anthem  

Donald Trump’s knowledge of the national anthem is being questioned by critics after the president sang some — but not all — of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the opening ceremony at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta on Monday.

As clips of Trump made the rounds on social media, many mocked the president for apparently struggling with the words to the song.

Writer Tony Posnanski tweeted that Trump appeared to just keep “repeating ‘applesauce’ during the National Anthem.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Trump spent months railing against black NFL players peacefully demonstrating during our national anthem, only for it to be shown that he doesn’t even know the words to our national anthem… that really just ties it all up neatly with bow, doesn’t it?”

It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating “applesauce” during the National Anthem. #NationalChampionship — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Trump has repeatedly criticized NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police violence and racism in America.

Hours before the game, Trump again slammed athletes who choose to kneel during the national anthem. “There’s plenty of space for people to express their views and to protest, but we love our flag and we love our anthem and we want to keep it that way,” he said in a speech to the nation’s farmers in Nashville.

Pres. Trump takes the field for the National Anthem ahead of tonight's college football championship game. https://t.co/JGVhB5xp1A pic.twitter.com/k4lFtrwXzI — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

Here’s what others are saying on Twitter:

IDEA: Before spending 6 months lecturing football players about respecting the national anthem MAYBE LEARN THE WORDS https://t.co/sNtVhGhZg0 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 9, 2018

Trump sings the National Anthem the way everyone sings Bone Thugs n Harmony songs. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 9, 2018

Me: Do you think Trump even knows the words to the national anthem?

Friend: Oh definitely not.

We both laugh.

*Moments later*

OHMYGODHEDOESNTKNOWTHEWORDS — Daryan Rahimzadeh (@daryanr) January 9, 2018

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018

Maybe Trump could learn the lyrics to the National Anthem if we threw his name in there every 6 words or so. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 9, 2018

Stable Genius Donald Trump forgot the lyrics to the national anthem 😂😂😂 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/S6IFtb5QFM — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 9, 2018

If you’re trying to score a political point about the national anthem at a football game, be sure you’re prepared https://t.co/p2KSxqmSFy — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) January 9, 2018

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh — Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018

Trump also faced criticism at the game, where he was booed by some sports fans. Sporting News reported that one Alabama player, identified as Bo Scarbrough, yelled ‘F–k Trump’ before the game. Scarbrough later responded on Twitter and said that he actually yelled, “F–k Georgia.”