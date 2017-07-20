Trump Said He Couldn’t Talk to First Lady of Japan Because She Doesn’t Speak English, but This Clip Proves Otherwise

President Trump told The New York Times that he couldn’t converse with his dinner seatmate at this year’s G20 summit, Japanese First Lady Akie Abe, because she didn’t speak English. But a resurfaced clip suggests the first lady does in fact speak English — prompting some outlets and social media users to wonder whether she pretended otherwise to avoid speaking to Trump at the dinner.

Trump told the Times on Wednesday: “So I was seated next to the wife of Prime Minister Abe [Shinzo Abe of Japan], who I think is a terrific guy, and she’s a terrific woman, but doesn’t speak English.”

“Like, not [even] ‘hello,’ ” he said, adding: “It’s hard, because you know, you’re sitting there for … the dinner was probably an hour and 45 minutes.”

But a clip of Akie giving a speech in English in September 2014 suggests she has a stronger command of the language than Trump thought.

Here she is giving an address at the Ford Foundation in New York City:

The clip is making the rounds on Twitter, where users are speculating that Akie may have purposely pretended she couldn’t speak English when seated next to Trump at the G20 summit event.

Trump says First Lady of Japan Akie Abe doesn't speak a word of English. She does & better than Trump! https://t.co/QQn1OguBo2 via @YouTube — Lesley Chesterman (@lesleychestrman) July 20, 2017

Hey tRump: She does speak English! Watch: Keynote Address – Madame Akie Abe, First Lady of Japan https://t.co/itKQxBjuWb via @YouTube — Beth Gallock (@bcuriouswithme) July 20, 2017

Abe and Trump met in Feb. Has she pretended not to speak English all this time, or did Trump throw her under the bus to explain Putin bilat? https://t.co/TTHdt2Ro5I — Michael Boyce (@MP_Boyce) July 20, 2017

Trump sits next to Abe's wife at G20 dinner in total silence. Complains she doesn't speak English.

She actually can.

You can't make this up. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 20, 2017

Melania toured a garden in south Florida with Abe's wife – tour guide spoke English the entire time. No translators. Unreal. — J&JDebut (@JJDebut) July 20, 2017

Other footage from the Japanese first couple’s trip to Washington, D.C., and Florida to visit the Trumps in February shows Akie laughing with Trump’s wife, Melania, and nodding along as an English-speaking guide gave them a tour of a Japanese garden.

Wrote one Twitter user: “Melania toured a garden in south Florida with Abe’s wife – tour guide spoke English the entire time. No translators. Unreal.”