President Trump ‘in Awe’ on First Trip Aboard Air Force One; Arrives in Philadelphia to Raised Middle Fingers

Donald Trump took his first flights on Marine One and Air Force One on Thursday, nearly one week after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

After taking the Marine One helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, Trump boarded Air Force One to travel to the GOP’s annual policy retreat in Philadelphia, where he will deliver remarks. Trump notably did not stop at the top of the stairs to turn and wave for news cameras in the White House press pool, as presidents often do before departing on Air Force One.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the White House press pool aboard Air Force One that the president was “in awe” of the presidential plane. “I saw him up forward in the cabin. He continues to react the same way he has throughout his time in his presidency, in awe of the splendor of this plane and what the White House represents,” Spicer said, according to a pool report.

When Trump touched down in Philadelphia about 20 minutes later and deboarded the plane, he greeted those gathered on a tarmac with a smile and a wave before traveling on to Philadelphia’s Loews Hotel in a motorcade.

The streets were lined with onlookers as Trump arrived to the hotel, including some protesters who gave the thumbs down sign — or the “middle finger salute” — to the motorcade. Other protesters carried signs inscribed with phrases such as: “Marching forward not back” and “Easier to get a gun than education,” according to a pool report

Mike Pence also took his first flights as vice president on Marine Two and Air Force Two on Thursday, documenting the moment on Twitter:

Beautiful morning for @SecondLady Karen Pence and my 1st flight aboard Marine Two. Next stop Air Force Two. Will be in Philadelphia soon. pic.twitter.com/yo8QanBXMs — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 26, 2017

Humbled to board Air Force Two for 1st time with @SecondLady. We will see you shortly in Philadelphia to talk about @POTUS agenda for 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/RDAQmbseiC — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 26, 2017

Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway also addressed the pool of reporters on board Air Force One, saying she has flown on the plane once before, “as a guest” during the George W. Bush administration.

“It feels different this time,” she said, adding that her comment should not be interpreted as “an anti-Bush statement.”