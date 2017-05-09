President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“Today President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. The decision was based on recommendations from the top ranking officials in the Justice Department.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump in the statement.

The statement came shortly after the FBI acknowledged to the Senate Judiciary committee that Comey had misspoken during his testimony last week about Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarding thousands of emails to her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

The White House said a search for a new director will begin “immediately.”

