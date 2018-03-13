All About Trump's Just-Fired Personal Assistant John McEntee, Who Had Close Access to the President

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wasn’t the only Trump staffer ousted from the White House this week.

President Trump’s lesser known personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired due to an “unspecified security issue,” The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing a White House official with knowledge of the situation.

McEntee, 27, was escorted out of the White House on Monday, two senior administration officials told the newspaper.

When reached for comment, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told PEOPLE the White House does “not comment on personnel matters.” McEntee could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that McEntee was fired “because he is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes.”

Citing a source familiar with McEntee’s firing, Collins added that the charges are reportedly “not Trump related.”

Despite the abrupt departure, the Trump reelection campaign announced Tuesday that McEntee would be joining as a senior advisor for campaign operations, according to the Journal and The Hill.

Minutes after it was reported that he was fired, the Trump campaign announced that Johnny McEntee would be joining the reelection effort as a senior adviser for campaign operations. Now I'm told he's under investigation for serious financial crimeshttps://t.co/WcOhEgGgMd — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 13, 2018

McEntee was one of Trump’s earliest aides, serving his 2016 campaign alongside Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser; Stephen Miller, the president’s policy director; White House communications director Hope Hicks; and Dan Scavino, the White House social media director.

The Hartford Courant reported that McEntee was a starting quarterback at the University of Connecticut, where he went by “Johnny” and became known for a video compilation of “trick shots” that has more than 7 million views on YouTube. After graduating from UConn, McEntee worked at Fox News before joining Trump’s campaign as a volunteer and quickly moving into a full-time position as trip director in August 2015.

“I bought into the message,” McEntee told Bloomberg at the time. “I was sick of the career politicians.”

McEntee followed Trump into the White House, making $115,000 a year as his personal assistant.

The Journal reports McEntee’s duties included delivering messages to Trump in the White House residence, making sure clocks were set correctly and that he had markers for autographs.

“Mr. McEntee wasn’t as well known as the others, but had been a constant presence at Mr. Trump’s side for the past three years,” the newspaper said.

McEntee’s ouster is the latest in a long line of resignations and firings within the Trump administration. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired on Tuesday and reportedly found out about his ousting from the president’s tweet that morning.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

And 13 days ago, Trump’s communications director, Hope Hicks, handed in her resignation. A source told PEOPLE at the time that “she had enough.”